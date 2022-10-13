LAS VEGAS (AP) — A police official says a man accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas patrol officer fired 18 shots with a gun described as an “AK-47 pistol,” including one that penetrated the officer’s ballistic vest and one that wounded the man’s mother-in-law in the leg. Assistant Clark County Sheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters on Monday the fatally wounded officer, Truong Thai, fired five shots and Police Officer Ryan Gillihan fired seven times as the alleged shooter, Tyson Hampton, fired shots while driving away from a street side domestic argument early Oct. 13. Hampton was arrested a short time later a few blocks away. He's jailed and due in court Tuesday on murder, attempted murder and other charges.

