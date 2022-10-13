ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecountrycook.net

Turtle Magic Bars

A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
thecountrycook.net

Pumpkin Earthquake Cake

The flavors of pumpkin, white chocolate and cream cheese collide to make this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake. Gooey, flavorful and the perfect autumn cake!. One of our new favorite cakes to make is this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake. Super easy ingredients help this come together in no time and the end results will have you drooling! Made with a spiced cake mix, pumpkin, cheesecake mixture and white chocolate, it is not lacking in flavor. Top it off with some ice cream and you have yourself the perfect cake! Want to try a new pumpkin recipe this year? Then you absolutely cannot pass up this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake recipe!
The Daily South

Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
msn.com

'Oh my gosh it works': How to get rid of fruit flies overnight - 'the best way!'

Fruit flies are an annoyance. They make your home less hygienic and they fly around the kitchen causing bother. Thankfully, help is at hand. The Mommy Life Squad posts helpful hacks on social media and boasts 168,600 followers. The parenting hack platform has also amassed almost six million likes on...
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
Taste Of Home

Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?

Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays

First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
Hot 104.7

How To Get Rid of Fruit Flies

"Why in tarnation are there so many fruit flies in our house?" The dinner conversation turned to the little pests known as fruit flies circling our sink. A few were on the ceiling and another was doing a Tom Cruise 'Maverick-style" fly-by on a nearby lamp. We spotted a few...
Thrillist

Taco Bell Has 2 New Tacos and They're Made for Dipping

It's been a big week in Taco Bell news. First, the chain brought back its highly-requested enchilada-burrito hybrid after nearly a decade off menus. Then Taco Bell announced the nationwide debut of its Truff Loaded Nacho Fries. Now, you have even more menu items worth celebrating. Taco Bell is testing...
Motley Fool

6 Restaurants Where a Tasty Dinner Costs $15 or Less

Worried about the cost of food? Visit these six restaurants. Eating out has become more expensive this past year, up 8.9% in cost. Applebees, Olive Garden, and other chain restaurants offer tasty dinners for under $15. Food prices will also vary based on where you live. Inflation has hit Americans...
Delish

Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?

There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
Salon

9 new fall items already spotted on Trader Joe's shelves

Fall has officially arrived and that's super apparent at Trader Joe's. In celebration of pumpkin spice season and sweater weather, the California-based retailer has begun rolling out its roster of seasonal, autumnal-themed goodies. The specific products were first teased by food blogger and internet personality Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to share a detailed list back in August 26. And on Sept. 12, Trader Joe's released a podcast episode that outlined all the new and returning items coming to stores. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, Salted Maple Ice Cream and Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts are just a few items to keep an eye out for!

