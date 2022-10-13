Read full article on original website
Related
thecountrycook.net
Turtle Magic Bars
A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
thecountrycook.net
Pumpkin Earthquake Cake
The flavors of pumpkin, white chocolate and cream cheese collide to make this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake. Gooey, flavorful and the perfect autumn cake!. One of our new favorite cakes to make is this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake. Super easy ingredients help this come together in no time and the end results will have you drooling! Made with a spiced cake mix, pumpkin, cheesecake mixture and white chocolate, it is not lacking in flavor. Top it off with some ice cream and you have yourself the perfect cake! Want to try a new pumpkin recipe this year? Then you absolutely cannot pass up this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake recipe!
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
People are only just discovering what M&M’s stands for after all these years
MANY people love tucking into a delicious bag of M&M’s - but do you know what the name stands for?. Sweet lovers are only just stopping to think about what the initials mean and discovering the answer. The multi-coloured shelled chocolate treats have tiny Ms printed on the top,...
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
msn.com
'Oh my gosh it works': How to get rid of fruit flies overnight - 'the best way!'
Fruit flies are an annoyance. They make your home less hygienic and they fly around the kitchen causing bother. Thankfully, help is at hand. The Mommy Life Squad posts helpful hacks on social media and boasts 168,600 followers. The parenting hack platform has also amassed almost six million likes on...
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
I used to work at Trader Joe's. Here are 8 things I buy from the chain every fall.
From pumpkin pancake mix and Vermont maple syrup to broccoli-cheddar soup and sweet-and-savory chicken, there are lots of great autumn products.
Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?
Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays
First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
I tried 5 different kinds of canned chili, and there's only one I'd eat again
I tasted canned versions of the classic meal from Hormel, Wolf Brand, Amy's, and Campbell's to find the best option for your Fourth of July spread.
How To Get Rid of Fruit Flies
"Why in tarnation are there so many fruit flies in our house?" The dinner conversation turned to the little pests known as fruit flies circling our sink. A few were on the ceiling and another was doing a Tom Cruise 'Maverick-style" fly-by on a nearby lamp. We spotted a few...
I ordered a £6.99 sundae at Hungry Horse but what I was served instead was unbelievable
A DINER claims she was served a tub of £2 Tesco own-brand ice cream at a restaurant after ordering a sundae for £6.29. Becky Disdle said she had asked for the popular and spectacular-looking Candy Mania at the Hungry Horse. The chain says of the treat: “Starts with...
Thrillist
Taco Bell Has 2 New Tacos and They're Made for Dipping
It's been a big week in Taco Bell news. First, the chain brought back its highly-requested enchilada-burrito hybrid after nearly a decade off menus. Then Taco Bell announced the nationwide debut of its Truff Loaded Nacho Fries. Now, you have even more menu items worth celebrating. Taco Bell is testing...
Motley Fool
6 Restaurants Where a Tasty Dinner Costs $15 or Less
Worried about the cost of food? Visit these six restaurants. Eating out has become more expensive this past year, up 8.9% in cost. Applebees, Olive Garden, and other chain restaurants offer tasty dinners for under $15. Food prices will also vary based on where you live. Inflation has hit Americans...
Delish
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
9 new fall items already spotted on Trader Joe's shelves
Fall has officially arrived and that's super apparent at Trader Joe's. In celebration of pumpkin spice season and sweater weather, the California-based retailer has begun rolling out its roster of seasonal, autumnal-themed goodies. The specific products were first teased by food blogger and internet personality Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to share a detailed list back in August 26. And on Sept. 12, Trader Joe's released a podcast episode that outlined all the new and returning items coming to stores. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, Salted Maple Ice Cream and Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts are just a few items to keep an eye out for!
Comments / 0