The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday (Oct. 16) at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO