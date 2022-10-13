Read full article on original website
Haunted Hays City Tours return this weekend
The Haunted Hays City Historic Tours is an annual community activity put on by the Hays Community Theatre. This event, which takes place this weekend, consists of a walking tour that takes guests on a ghostly hour through downtown Hays. Hays Community Theatre (HCT) Board Member and official organizer for...
Men’s soccer falls to Bisons
SEARCY, Ark. – The 16th-ranked Fort Hays State men’s soccer team fell to Harding 3-1 on Saturday (Oct. 15). Each squad netted a goal in the first half, but the Bisons scored twice late in the contest to knock off the Tigers. FHSU is now 7-4-4, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA, while Harding improved to 3-9-2, 3-4-2 GAC/MIAA.
Tigers draw with Jennies
The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday (Oct. 16) at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
