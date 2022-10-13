Read full article on original website
At Broward stops, DeSantis touts response to Ian, Florida Democrats decry state abortion ban
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic lawmakers made South Florida stops this weekend to rally their respective bases less than a month before the midterm elections. 7News cameras captured a sea of supporters cheering the governor outside of the Wings Plus along West Sample Road...
Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist hosts ‘Revive the Vote’ rallies in Pinecrest and Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - With the midterm elections just weeks away, Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made two stops in South Florida to rally voters as he continues his campaign against incumbent Ron DeSantis. The Democratic candidate’s first made a stop in Pinecrest to attend a luncheon with his running...
Independent report shows unsafe levels of radioactive waste inside St. Louis County school
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — According to an independent report, an unsafe level of radioactive waste is present inside a north St. Louis County elementary school. The Hazelwood School District allowed independent testing of hazardous materials inside and directly outside the school stemming from radioactive runoff from when World War II bombs were built in the area. The runoff affected areas along Coldwater Creek, where Jana Elementary is located.
Changes Coming
“Fall Front” arrives Wednesday morning, but rain lingers. The week starts warm with some scattered showers (downpours) late afternoon. It will feel very humid with a light breeze as winds veer out of the South-Southeast. A “Fall Front” moves into Florida on Tuesday and then slowly moves down the...
Grand opening held for newly relocated Opa-Locka Flea Market
OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A flea market in Opa-Locka had its grand opening at a new location. City officials and business owners were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site of the Opa-Locka Flea Market, Saturday afternoon. Vendors were given financial grants to help with their small...
