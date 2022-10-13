Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 taken into custody after high-speed chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were taken into custody Monday night after a blazing-fast high speed chase in Mobile. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 65 before ended in Prichard. Both suspects made a run for it between two houses on Sgt. Harrison Brown...
Mother charged in 2021 death of six-year-old son in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 45-year-old woman is behind bars charged with chemical endangerment of a child that led to his death. Kristina Rankins was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. In December of last year, a 6-year-old boy was found dead at Oak Knoll Apartments. That investigation started […]
Prichard Police looking for Dollar General armed robbery suspect
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Monday morning, according to a release from the PPD. Police said the store off Lott and St. Stephens Rd. was robbed at gun point just before 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17. The male […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said. According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman charged in death of her six-year-old child
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police today arrested 45-year-old Kristina Rankins in the death of her child, charging her with Chemical endangerment of a child. On December 1, 2021 Mobile Police responded to an unresponsive female in a vehicle on Schillinger Road South, At Home Furniture Store parking lot. When they arrived they found Kristina Rankins unconscious. She was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Victim continues recovery after life-altering shooting at store in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend marks one month since the owner of a Mobile convenience store was seriously wounded in a robbery. Grover Stewart’s family said he continues to remain upbeat despite a life-changing injury. Friends said Grover Stewart has been a pillar of the community, working for the people around him and now […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: 2 suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Moffett Road wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people injured in a horrendous wreck on Moffett Road are expected to be OK, according to authorities. The two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Moffett Road near Bear Fork Road. One of the vehicles, an Acura, was split in two. Mobile police have not said...
utv44.com
Kidnapped Pensacola two-year-old found safe in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued Saturday night around 10:30p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills Apartment on North Davis Highway...
Texas man charged with vehicular manslaughter for Escambia Co. deputy death
UPDATE (2:21 p.m.): A Texas man has been arrested for the death of Master Deputy Kevin Ray, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. According to the OCSO jail log, Tristen Parker, 26, was arrested and booked into the jail on Oct. 16 around 6:30 a.m. Parker, a native of Midlothain, Texas, was […]
Teen charged as adult for allegedly shooting and killing 22-year-old
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teen charged with reckless manslaughter was taken to Baldwin County Connections Center after deputies said the teen “was acting recklessly with a rifle” and shot and killed a 22-year-old Friday night, according to a release from Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and EMS responded to the 4200 block of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
Suspect arrested in Alabama, charged with murder in Thursday’s Buckhead homicide
Atlanta police say the man responsible for a fatal shooting on one of Buckhead’s most prestigious streets Thursday morni...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Bay Minette identified
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.): Officers have identified the man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Bay Minette Saturday. William Thomas Wright, 83, was killed Saturday after being hit near the Circle K Gas Station on D’Olive Street in Bay Minette. A Bay Minette officer noticed an elderly man lying near the entrance of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: 2 arrested after short chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people after responding to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Mobile Police Department said that when officers arrived at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road, in referend to shots fired, they saw a car in the parking lot trying to drive away. After officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to authorities.
WEAR
Troopers: Cantonment man dead after another vehicle runs stop sign in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment man is dead and a juvenile is in serious condition following a vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 85 and County Road 393, a truck failed to see a stop sign and collided with a sports utility vehicle.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs, strangles girlfriend: Mobile Police search for suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who they claim stabbed and strangled his girlfriend early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they responded to University Hospital Thursday, Oct. 13 at around 1:00 a.m. in reference to one stabbed. Through an investigation, officers learned […]
utv44.com
Bay Minette man struck and killed while crossing street
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Bay Minette Police Department, a man was struck and killed Saturday while crossing the street. Officers on patrol that night discovered an 83-year-old man, since identified as William Thomas Wright, lying in the parking lot of a Circle K Gas Station on D'Olive Avenue.
utv44.com
Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
WEAR
Deputies: Student arrested with loaded gun at Escambia County Middle School in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Escambia County Middle School student in Atmore was arrested for having a loaded gun on campus Friday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were told that a student might be armed on campus and that the school was placed on lockdown. Escambia County Alabama deputies said...
