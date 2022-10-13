ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Mobile Police: Woman robbed at Rickarby park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers responded to 550 Rickarby Street, Rickarby Park, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim entered a vehicle with two known female subjects and a known male...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 taken into custody after high-speed chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were taken into custody Monday night after a blazing-fast high speed chase in Mobile. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 65 before ended in Prichard. Both suspects made a run for it between two houses on Sgt. Harrison Brown...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mother charged in 2021 death of six-year-old son in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 45-year-old woman is behind bars charged with chemical endangerment of a child that led to his death. Kristina Rankins was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. In December of last year, a 6-year-old boy was found dead at Oak Knoll Apartments. That investigation started […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said. According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile woman charged in death of her six-year-old child

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police today arrested 45-year-old Kristina Rankins in the death of her child, charging her with Chemical endangerment of a child. On December 1, 2021 Mobile Police responded to an unresponsive female in a vehicle on Schillinger Road South, At Home Furniture Store parking lot. When they arrived they found Kristina Rankins unconscious. She was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: 2 suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Moffett Road wreck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people injured in a horrendous wreck on Moffett Road are expected to be OK, according to authorities. The two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Moffett Road near Bear Fork Road. One of the vehicles, an Acura, was split in two. Mobile police have not said...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Kidnapped Pensacola two-year-old found safe in Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued Saturday night around 10:30p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills Apartment on North Davis Highway...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: 2 arrested after short chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested two people after responding to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Mobile Police Department said that when officers arrived at Barrington Park Apartments at 442 Cottage Hill Road, in referend to shots fired, they saw a car in the parking lot trying to drive away. After officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle crashed in front of the apartment complex, according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Bay Minette man struck and killed while crossing street

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Bay Minette Police Department, a man was struck and killed Saturday while crossing the street. Officers on patrol that night discovered an 83-year-old man, since identified as William Thomas Wright, lying in the parking lot of a Circle K Gas Station on D'Olive Avenue.
BAY MINETTE, AL
utv44.com

Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
HURLEY, MS

