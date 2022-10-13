Read full article on original website
ASHP leader: What the Adderall shortage means for drug supply visibility
After the FDA confirmed the nationwide Adderall shortage Oct. 12, Becker's spoke with Michael Ganio, PharmD, to discuss the shortage and what separates it from the other 260 drugs currently in short supply. Dr. Ganio is the senior director of pharmacy practice and quality of the American Society of Health-System...
65% of hospitals have published 'robust' negotiated rates, report says
Health technology company Turquoise Health published its first "Price Transparency Impact Report" Oct. 18, which found that nearly 5,000 hospitals and 80 insurance carriers have posted negotiated rates. The report tracks the healthcare industry's progress to date on price transparency compliance and provides a road map of achieving industry wide...
Cancer vaccine could be ready by 2030, BioNTech founders say
Personalized cancer vaccines are a few years away from regulators' approval and being available for the public, BioNTech co-founders Uğur Şahin, MD, PhD, and Özlem Türeci, MD, told the BBC Oct. 16. Dr. Şahin and Dr. Türeci, who teamed up with Pfizer early in the COVID-19...
Achieving operational and clinical efficiency in a supply-constrained environment
The COVID-19 pandemic forced healthcare organizations and their supply chain partners to address shortages and solve operational challenges under extreme pressure. During an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Cardinal Health, a panel of supply chain experts discussed how the healthcare industry can build resilience and efficiency into its supply chain. Panelists were:
FTC opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University, Crouse Health System merger
The Federal Trade Commission staff opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health System's request to grant a certificate of public advantage. The request could shield the merger from antitrust laws and lead to higher healthcare costs, lower quality and less access to care, and depressed wages for area hospital workers, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the Federal Trade Commission.
US COVID-19 cases to rise by end of October, Mayo forecasts
While COVID-19 cases have been falling for more than three months, modeling from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic suggests this trend will reverse by the end of October. As of Oct. 16, the nation's daily case average was 37,649, marking a 19 percent decrease in the last 14 days, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times. Mayo's forecast suggests daily average cases will jump 11.4 percent from 33,893.3 cases on Oct. 14 to 37,747 by Oct. 28.
New drug trials underrepresented older adults, FDA study finds
Trials for Type 2 diabetes, stroke prevention and heart failure drug candidates have consistently underrepresented study participants older than 80 years old, according to FDA researchers. In a study published Oct. 14 in JAMA, researchers examined 166 clinical trials tied to applications for new drugs and biologics submitted between 2010...
Unlike labor costs and inflation, the revenue cycle is more controllable for health systems
Hospitals and health systems nationwide face difficult financial conditions. Margins are down, labor expenses continue to rise and CARES Act funding is drying up. To drive margin improvements and reduce administrative expenses, many organizations are striving to implement an end-to-end revenue management plan. At Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health...
1.3 million Americans ration insulin due to costs, Harvard study finds
Of the 6 million American adults diagnosed with diabetes, 1.3 million ration their insulin use, a Harvard study found, and it may be because of rising insulin costs in the U.S. Out-of-pocket costs for insulin will be capped at $35 per month starting in 2023 because of the Inflation Reduction...
Where BQ.1 is most prevalent: 5 notes on the new COVID-19 variant
CDC estimates indicate a new omicron variant, BQ.1, and its descendent BQ.1.1 account for 11.4 percent of cases nationwide. The pair have been dubbed "escape variants" for their ability to escape immunity and are currently most prevalent in New York and New Jersey, where they account for nearly 20 percent of new infections.
Beyond denials: seeing the bigger picture to increase payment
To reduce denials, providers have traditionally focused on specific tactics instead of an overall organizational strategy to decrease denials and increase revenue. During an executive roundtable at Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, Jay Ahlmer, president of Versalus Health, discussed the new approach of an aligned focused payment improvement strategy instead of today's department-level initiatives.
KLAS Research/Bain report on health IT spending: 7 things to know
Healthcare providers are doubling down on software investments as they emerge from the pandemic, focusing on revenue cycle management, patient intake and cybersecurity, according to an Oct. 17 report from KLAS Research and Bain & Co. Here are seven other things to know from the report:. 1. Forty-five percent of...
Medtronic heartware devices: 2 updates
Medtronic, a medtech company based in Ireland, reported two recent updates to its heart devices:. 1. Medtronic wins 1st FDA approval for conduction system pacing. The FDA awarded Medtronic the first and only approval for a conduction system pacing device with an extended label Oct. 17. The conduction system pacing...
Medicare Oncology Care Model doesn't deter novel cancer treatments, study finds
A JAMA Network Open study found participating in Medicare's Oncology Care Model was not associated with decreased prescribing of novel cancer therapies. Medicare's Oncology Care Model was implemented in 2016 as an alternative payment model that tied performance-based payments to cost and quality goals for oncology practices. Many were concerned the model would potentially disincentivize oncologists from prescribing novel therapies.
Economists expect recession, job losses by 2023
Leading economists say the U.S. will enter a recession in the coming 12 months as the Federal Reserve attempts to bring down high inflation, the economy contracts and employers cut jobs, according to an Oct. 16 report from The Wall Street Journal. Economists place the recession probability in the next...
Digital health can improve outcomes for Medicaid patients with chronic conditions, Ochsner study says
New Orleans-based Ochsner Health released findings from a study on the effect of digital medicine and remote patient monitoring on Medicaid patients with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension who participated in the health system's digital health pilot program. The study showed that almost half of patients with out-of-control hypertension and...
