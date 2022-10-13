Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wfxl.com
Police seek man wanted for terroristic threats, aggravated stalking
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s assistance with locating a wanted man. Police say 26-year-old Travis Sentell Johnson Jr. is wanted for terroristic threats and acts (domestic violence) and aggravated stalking (domestic violence). Police say Johnson's last known address is in the 2500...
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for home invasion and burglary
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like assistance in identifying and locating this suspect. Thursday, October 13 the suspect committed a home invasion and burglary at The Scene at Sand Hill Apartment Complex located on the 400 block of Radium Springs Rd. If anyone has any...
Police continue investigations into Friday shooting incidents
ALBANY — Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said Monday his department is gathering evidence in the wake of a pair of shooting incidents in the city Friday. Albany officers responded to a fatal shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive early Friday and discovered Gregory Jessie, 62, with a bullet wound to his chest, the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Later that night APD responded to a report of shots being fired outside Hugh Mills Stadium near the end of the Monroe High-Dougherty High football game.
WALB 10
Attorney General: 4 alleged Dougherty Co. gang members indicted
Live from the Ag Expo: Monday, 12:30 p.m. The Ag Expo kicks off on Tuesday. Albany civil rights leader Charles Sherrod laid to rest.
southgatv.com
Dougherty’s alleged gangsters indicted
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County. This case involves a murder that took place in Albany in October 2018. Specifically, the indictment charges Demondarrius Jaquan Hicks, Jotorious Devante Cox, Mckeal Raynard Lamar, Jr., and Jamarrie Markel Harvey with violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, murder, armed robbery, and other violent crimes and weapons offenses. This latest case from the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit marks the fifth indictment to be announced over the past two weeks.
douglasnow.com
FBI seeking information regarding 2019 murder of pregnant Ben Hill County woman
Last month marked the third anniversary of an unsolved death in Ben Hill County that FBI detectives continue to investigate as they search for the victim’s killer. The woman, Kasara Brown, was found dead in her Fitzgerald home in 2019 and was eight months pregnant when she was killed.
Albany police report shooting death, gunshots at football game
ALBANY — Public relations officials with the city of Albany and the Albany Police Department had not responded by The Albany Herald’s deadline Saturday to requests seeking additional information about incidents in the city Friday. Early Friday morning, Gregory Jessie, 62, died of a gunshot wound in an...
wfxl.com
4 alleged members of Dougherty County's Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods indicted
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County. 22-year-old Demondarrius Hicks, 22-year-old Jotorius Cox, 22-year-old McKeal Lamar, Jr. and 27-year-old Ja'marrie Harvey were indicted on violation of the Street...
Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The body of a man possibly in his early 20s was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue. Both BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating. There were several...
Albany police investigate Friday homicide
ALBANY -- Albany police are investigating the Friday-morning homicide of an Albany man who was the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Albany Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive Friday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they found Gregory Jessie, 62, had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, a wound that would become fatal. A witness told officers that two males driving a silver vehicle made contact with the victim before he heard gunshots and the vehicle sped away.
wfxl.com
Albany man wanted on multiple charges
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating 27-year-old Deion Demark Coleman. Coleman is wanted for probation violation and other pending charges. He stands 5’09’ and weighs 178 pounds. Anyone with any information concerning Coleman should call Crime Stoppers at (229)...
WTVM
14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old is behind bars for killing a man in Americus. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officials responded to a call about a shooting at a home on East Forsyth Street. When they arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Karl Styles injured. Styles was taken to Phoebe Putney in Albany where he later died.
wfxl.com
62-year-old killed in Albany's 11th homicide of 2022
A man has died following a shooting in Albany Friday. On October 14, Albany police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 62-year-old Gregory Jessie deceased from a gunshot wound to his chest. A witness told officers...
wfxl.com
Teen wanted on serious charges in Albany
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like assistance in locating 17-year-old Isreal Ja'Marvin Jones. Jones is wanted for aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He stands 6’0 and weighs 180 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Jones should...
WALB 10
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
Georgia agencies team up to test rape kits in unsolved cases. Georgia agencies team up to test rape kits in unsolved cases. Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation. Cook Co. food drive set to honor Cpt. Terry Arnold. Updated: 5...
WALB 10
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
WALB 10
Man arrested on 15 warrants after shooting at multiple people in Cordele, CPD says
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on multiple aggravated assault charges after shooting at multiple people, according to the Cordele Police Department (CPD). Mico Dennard Waters, 21, is charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault, two counts of pointing a gun at another and two counts of stalking.
WALB 10
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van belonging to Aspire Behavioral Health was reported stolen, according to the Albany Police Department. The van was reported missing on Wednesday. The person that reported the van missing said that there is video surveillance that the van was stolen on Sept. 18. It was...
wfxl.com
Victims of Crimes Act grant renewed for Crisp County Sheriff's Office
Crisp County Sheriff's Office announced that the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) renewed their Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) Grant for $116,800. In October 2017, CCSO was awarded the first Victims of Crimes Act Grant, which allowed the agency to hire (2) two Crime Victim Advocates. This renewal will assist...
