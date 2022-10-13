Read full article on original website
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 9
All five Shelby County varsity football teams took wins this past week. The Center Roughriders are now 5-2 overall. They have a 2-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. They hosted the Van Vandals and took a 63-21 win. This week the ‘Riders travel to Carthage on Friday, October 21, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bulldogs Stadium. Carthage is 8-0 after winning 49-0 over the Eagles at Rusk on Friday.
Joaquin VFD Weekly Report for Oct. 9-15
October 17, 2022 - After 2 consecutive busy weeks, the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department is glad to report a slight drop in call volume for the week of October 9th through 15th. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. Starting off early on Sunday morning, the JVFD received a...
Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items
October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
