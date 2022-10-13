All five Shelby County varsity football teams took wins this past week. The Center Roughriders are now 5-2 overall. They have a 2-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. They hosted the Van Vandals and took a 63-21 win. This week the ‘Riders travel to Carthage on Friday, October 21, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bulldogs Stadium. Carthage is 8-0 after winning 49-0 over the Eagles at Rusk on Friday.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO