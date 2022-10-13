In Sarasota County, Florida, a school year meant to be the closest to normal after three years of disruption from the pandemic has instead been severed by a storm. Sarasota County Public Schools posted on its website “closed until further notice” just a few days after Hurricane Ian’s punishing winds obliterated parts of Florida’s west coast, flooded much of the region and cut off electricity, phone and internet access. Across the country, wildfires, heat, floods, tornadoes and other natural disasters have eaten away at class time in these still-early days of the 2022-2023 school year, one that was supposed to be critical to helping kids make the most of their time with teachers after the pandemic disrupted school three school years in a row.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO