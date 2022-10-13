ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Daily Mail

'Holy grail of vintage denim collecting': Pair of Levi’s jeans from the 1880s sell for $87,000 at auction after they were found by a 'denim archaeologist' down abandoned New Mexico mine

A vintage pair of Levis from the 1880s found down an abandoned New Mexico mine have been sold at auction for a whopping $87,400 - among the most expensive pair of jeans ever sold. The pair of jeans, which were discovered some years ago by denim historian Michael Harris, in...
COLORADO STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item

In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Anita Durairaj

The tiny adult woman who weighed less than 5 pounds

Credit:Unidentified photographer - http://tejiendoelmundo.wordpress.com; Public Domain Image. Lucia Zarate weighed less than 5 pounds when she was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the "lightest recorded adult." At the time Zarate was 17 years old. When she was 20, she weighed 14 pounds.
Business Insider

This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare

Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
MALIBU, CA
CNN

CNN

