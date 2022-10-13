Read full article on original website
Related
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
'Holy grail of vintage denim collecting': Pair of Levi’s jeans from the 1880s sell for $87,000 at auction after they were found by a 'denim archaeologist' down abandoned New Mexico mine
A vintage pair of Levis from the 1880s found down an abandoned New Mexico mine have been sold at auction for a whopping $87,400 - among the most expensive pair of jeans ever sold. The pair of jeans, which were discovered some years ago by denim historian Michael Harris, in...
Megan Fox rocks super tight jeggings catsuit with big boots
The actress/model did her best to set off the return of jeggings by sporting a full bodied catsuit in an eye-grabbing pink acid wash with minimal accessories.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Disbelief Over 114-Year-Old 'Indian Head' Cent Found in Stack of Coins
The design first appeared on coins in the late 1800s and underwent a design alteration.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
Woman Finds 'Secret Room' Hidden in Back of Closet While Viewing Houses
A woman was in a state of shock after finding a "secret room" hidden in the back of a closet as she toured houses with her parents. Ava Headrick was viewing a property in the east end of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, when she peered inside a bedroom closet. The...
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
Michael Jackson’s bodyguard bids MILLIONS for ‘saddest ever’ Grand Designs property
MICHAEL Jackson's bodyguard has bid MILLIONS for the 'saddest ever' Grand Designs property. Matt Fiddes worked for the King of Pop as his personal security officer for over a decade. Since then, the 43-year-old has built a global martial arts company worth £120 million. Matt - who is also...
Amazon Asks for Proof Package Wasn’t Delivered, Dad Responds With Hilarious TikTok
Unless you're a big window shopper or you're buying something that really necessitates a physical inspection prior to a purchase, online shopping is ridiculously convenient. It helps you save time so you can focus on other pursuits that are way more worthwhile than blowing an hour or two buying a pack of underwear and some HDMI cables.
ohmymag.co.uk
Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item
In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
People Are Sharing Things Rich People Buy That Poor People Don't Even Know Exist, And It's Wild
Yeah, I had no idea kidnapping insurance was a thing.
We gave our babies names that are illegal around the world – but the US courts allow them & we think they’re cute
IN some countries, unconventional baby names are off limits, with ones that push the envelope getting outright banned by the government. But in the United States, naming kids is a bit more of a free-for-all, with parents allowed to give their little ones monikers that are illegal in countries like France, China, and Australia.
The tiny adult woman who weighed less than 5 pounds
Credit:Unidentified photographer - http://tejiendoelmundo.wordpress.com; Public Domain Image. Lucia Zarate weighed less than 5 pounds when she was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the "lightest recorded adult." At the time Zarate was 17 years old. When she was 20, she weighed 14 pounds.
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
Popculture
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
Renowned Artist Dies at Airport as He’s About to Board a Plane
Acclaimed illustrator Kim Jung Gi died in Paris on Monday after experiencing chest pains as he was about to board a plane. “After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes,” his collaborator Hyun Jin Kim said in a statement. Kim, 47, suffered a...
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0