Trains canceled and schools affected as nationwide strikes hit France
Only about half the trains on regional and intercity lines were running Tuesday in France and Eurostar canceled some services between London and Paris, as a strike by energy workers spilled over into other sectors of the economy.
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve's jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday.
The UK just stepped back from the brink. But there's more trouble ahead
The decision by Jeremy Hunt, the new UK finance minister, to jettison the bulk of Prime Minister Liz Truss' much-maligned plans to boost growth has come as a huge relief to investors, easing their worries about the sustainability of government finances.
The strong dollar has an unexpected victim
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. New York CNN Business — The strong dollar has been a...
'Bad situation': Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
As the value of the U.S. dollar soars, other currencies around the world are sinking by comparison
US can improve energy security and climate together
There is little reason that they should be in competition.
Meta says it will sell Giphy to comply with UK breakup order
Facebook-parent Meta plans to sell off Giphy, an online search tool for animated images, after the UK government said it would force the tech giant to unwind its acquisition of the service.
This man built a plane for his family in his garden
Mechanical engineer Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan built an aircraft from scratch during the pandemic and now hopes to use it fly his family around Europe.
Stocks surge again as Corporate America's earnings impress
So much for Shocktober. Wall Street's often scary month for stocks has suddenly turned into Rocktober.
UK warns China is recruiting British pilots to train its military
The UK government has warned that current and former British military pilots are being lured to China with large compensation packages to train the country's armed forces, and said it would take measures to stop such recruitment schemes amid national security concerns.
Concerns mount over Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi after she competed without hijab
A female Iranian climber, who did not wear a hijab at an international competition in South Korea, left for Iran on Tuesday as Iranian groups based abroad raised alarms over her fate back home.
