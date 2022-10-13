ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Get Your Tissues Ready for the Scheduled Dances of Two-Night Season 31 Disney+ Event

By Lucille Barilla
 5 days ago

Dancing with the Stars , fans, get your tissues ready for a season 31 two-night Disney+ event. The competition series will highlight two fan-favorite theme nights : Most Memorable Year and Prom Night. These events will bring a high level of emotion to the ballroom as the remaining celebrity competitors continue their battle for a mirrorball trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfKbC_0iXcxNpy00
‘Dancing with the Stars’ mirrorball trophy | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

‘Dancing with the Stars’ themed nights promise to tear at fans’ heartstrings

Typically, Most Memorable Year features a time in the competing celebrity’s life when an event changed them. Through the years, stars such as Nikki Bella, Bindi Irwin, Jordan Fisher, Jodie Sweetin, and Milo Manheim delivered both tear-jerking and uplifting performances, highlighting these moments. These installments regularly leave Dancing with the Stars fans reaching for their tissues.

Season 28 was the first not to feature these personal performances. The fan-favorite week was eliminated in favor of personal stories sprinkled throughout the season.

Prom Night returns after a 15-season hiatus. The last time the series featured this theme was during season 16, hosted by Tom Bergeron and Brooke Burke. Producers embraced the theme in 2013 with balloon arches and even an on-set photographer. Celebrity competitors Zendaya and Jacoby Jones were nominated Prom Queen and King in that episode.

Prom Night will also feature a dance marathon where the couples will Hustle to Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff” and dance a Lindy Hop to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra.

Most Memorable Year dances and songs revealed

The performances scheduled for Dancing with the Stars’ Most Memorable Year combine new songs and old standards that reflect the stories of competing celebrities. There will reportedly be no elimination that evening. The following is a list of the dances and songs the remaining competitors will utilize during their Monday, Oct. 17 performances per the website What’s On Disney+ .

  • Joseph Baena and pro-Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.
  • Selma Blair and pro-Sasha Farber will perform a Waltz to “What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day.
  • Wayne Brady and pro-Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Beautiful” by Brady & Jim Brickman.
  • Charli D’Amelio and pro-Mark Ballas will perform a Contemporary to “when the party’s over” by Lewis Capaldi.
  • Heidi D’Amelio and pro-Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Rumba to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby)” by Lauryn Hill.
  • Jessie James Decker and pro-Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to Decker’s “Blue Jeans.”
  • Trevor Donovan and pro-Emma Slater will perform a Jazz routine to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay.
  • Daniel Durant and pro-Britt Stewart will perform a Contemporary to “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell.
  • Vinny Guadagnino and pro-Koko Iwasaki will perform a Jazz routine to “Levels” by Avicii.
  • Shangela and pro-Gleb Savchenko will perform a Foxtrot to “Roar (Acoustic)” by Katy Perry.
  • Jordin Sparks and pro-Brandon Armstrong will perform a Salsa to “Let’s Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)” by Jagged Edge ft. RUN.
  • Gabby Windey and pro-Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “If the World Should Ever Stop” by JP Cooper.

Fan-favorite ‘Prom Night’ ends with a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4688QE_0iXcxNpy00
‘DWTS’ season 16 Prom Night featured Jacoby Jones and Zendaya as Prom King and Queen, hosted by Tom Bergeron and Brooke Burke | Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Unfortunately, Dancing with the Stars Prom Night ends with a ballroom elimination. The celebrities will enter the ballroom in their prom best for the following performances.

  • Baena and Karagach will Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon.
  • Blair and Farber Cha Cha to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.
  • Brady and Carson dance Samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock.
  • Charli D’Amelio and Ballas perform a Jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates.
  • Heidi D’Amelio and Chigvintsev will tear up the ballroom to a Jazz routine to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper.
  • Decker and Bersten will glide across the floor in a Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson.
  • Donovan and Slater’s Jive features “Basket Case” by Green Day.
  • Durant and Stewart Cha Cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland.
  • Guadagnino and Iwasaki dance a Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse.
  • Shangela and Savchenko Cha Cha to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez.
  • Sparks and Armstrong dance Contemporary to “No Air” by Sparks & Chris Brown.
  • Windey and Chmerkovskiy Tango to “Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester.

Dancing with the Stars streams live Mondays on Disney+. The series’ second live episode of the week airs Tuesday, Oct. 18. Both begin at 8 p.m. EST.

RELATED: ‘DWTS’ Wayne Brady Brought to Tears Over Standing Ovation for ‘Hamilton’ Jazz Routine During Disney+ Night

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

