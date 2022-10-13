ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame double dips with latest offer to 2023 Arizona two-sport star

By Michael Chen
 5 days ago
The Irish aren’t shy about letting some of their athletes play multiple sports, especially when they don’t overlap each other. Former Irish football and baseball star Jeff Samardzija is a perfect example while recently we saw current Chicago Bear tight end Cole Kmet doing the same as Samardzija.

Marcus Freeman and new Irish baseball manager Shawn Stiffler have another potential future Irish athlete that could do the same in Arizona’s Roch Cholowsky. The six-foot-two-inch and 180-pound athlete plays quarterback and is a shortstop and third-baseman as well, is currently committed to UCLA to play baseball. The opportunity to play both sports in South Bend is certainly enticing for Cholowksy however.

It seems like the Irish are really going hard after a 2023 quarterback, as they currently do not have one committed in the class. This offer is a bit different as it is not known if it’s just a baseball scholarship (which usually aren’t full-rides) or if it is a full football scholarship. Either way, the search to fill the quarterback hole is in full effect and judging by Cholowsky’s highlights, he’s got the skill set to play both at the next level.

