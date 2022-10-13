ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

American veteran dies while fighting in Ukraine, family says

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXDZr_0iXcwxdV00

A U.S. Army veteran who traveled to Ukraine from Idaho died from injuries he sustained while fighting Russian forces in the Donbas region, his family says.

Dane Partridge, 34, from Rexburg, Idaho, was fatally wounded in a tank attack in Severodonetsk, Luhansk, on Oct. 3, his sister, Jenny Partridge Corry, wrote in a Facebook post.

Partridge, a father of five, was taken to a military hospital in Kyiv and placed on life support. According to Corry, a doctor at the hospital informed the family that Partridge suffered critical injuries to his neck and brain stem. He died Tuesday.

"We have just been informed that Dane aka Bird has passed away while still being on life support," . "I know his soul has found peace."

“He was always good for a joke, witty banter and the occasional serious conversation,” she continued. “He stayed true to his faith and spiritual convictions till his dying days.”

The State Department confirmed to Yahoo News that a U.S. citizen died in the Donbas region, but did not say who.

“We are in touch with the family and are providing all appropriate assistance,” a spokesperson said.

There are no official public numbers of U.S. volunteer fighters in Ukraine. The Washington Post that about 4,000 Americans "had expressed interest" in joining the newly formed International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

, Partridge is the fifth known American citizen to die in the conflict.

Partridge — who served in Baghdad from 2007 to 2009 during the Iraq War — joined the fight in Ukraine in April after raising money for a one-way ticket to Poland.

“I've felt a need to go to Ukraine,” he wrote in a Facebook post on April 2. “This has been discussed with several people and I am confident in my decision to go. I am reaching out to see if I can get some support in getting over there. I'm trying to come up with a couple of grand to get a plane ticket. I have equipment and uniforms, I just need airfare.”

Partridge left Idaho on April 25. His was dated April 27.

“Made it to the embassy, getting on a bus for the border,” he wrote. “From this point on I will not likely be giving locations or actions for opsec reasons. I will let you all know I'm alive.”

In her Facebook post announcing his death, Corry said that her brother messaged her from Ukraine to “let me know he missed his children and wife something fierce.”

“He was a fine soldier who fought with valor and bravery on the battlefield,” Corry wrote. “We have been told that he was known to be at the front of his team leading his men as he would never ask his men to do anything that he wasn't willing to do.

“Our lives have forever been changed by this stalwart man,” she added. “We love you and will miss you so much brother!”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gunmen kill 11 Russian soldiers, wound 15 at firing range

Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops stationed at a Russian military firing range on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Associated Press reported that the two soldiers were killed in the exchange, which occurred in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Winter is coming: Ukrainians dig in for brutal season ahead

KIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Nine-year-old Artem Panchenko helps his grandmother stoke a smoky fire in a makeshift outdoor kitchen beside their nearly abandoned apartment block. The light is falling fast and they need to eat before the setting sun plunges their home into cold and darkness. Winter...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country's president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s top diplomat wants his country to sever diplomatic relations with Iran over its sale of so-called suicide drones to Russia. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday that Ukraine wouldn’t tolerate Iran’s “meanness and lies” on the issue. The Iranian drones...
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 killed in stabbing in southwest Germany, suspect detained

BERLIN — (AP) — Two people were killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing Tuesday in southwestern Germany, police said. The suspected assailant was detained. Police said that they were alerted to the stabbing in a suburb of the city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old suspect, a Somali citizen, initially fled the scene and was detained in a drugstore.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Swedish party official suspended after Anne Frank posting

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — A Sweden Democrats official was suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank. In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called Anne “immoral” among other things, according to Swedish media. Anne,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tusk calls for probe into Russian role in Polish wiretapping

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Donald Tusk, the head of Poland’s largest opposition party, called Tuesday on the country’s ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old affair involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia. Tusk said it has...
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK govt warns military pilots against training Chinese army

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it has issued an intelligence alert warning former and current military pilots against Chinese headhunting programs aimed at recruiting them to train the People's Liberation Army. Armed forces minister James Heappey said authorities will make it a legal offense...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague after space return

MOSCOW — (AP) — After three missions in space, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev ran into difficulty on Earth when he drove over a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from his latest orbiting mission. Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said Artemyev...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ethiopia says 3 Tigray towns taken amid resumed fighting

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — (AP) — Ethiopian authorities say they have taken control of three towns in Tigray, the embattled northern region that has seen a resurgence of fighting since August. The Government Communication Service in a statement Tuesday said the towns of Shire, in the region's northwest,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — (AP) — The Taliban captured, bound and shot to death 27 men in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley last month during an offensive against resistance fighters in the area, according to a report published Tuesday, refuting the group’s earlier claims that the men were killed in battle.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Green leaders back German nuke extension, activists angry

BERLIN — (AP) — Senior members of Germany's environmentalist Green party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to extend the lifetime of the country's three remaining nuclear plants for a few months to head off possible a winter energy crunch. The reactors were long...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russian role in Burkina Faso crisis comes under scrutiny

OUAGADOUOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Within hours of Burkina Faso's second coup this year, the head of Russia's shadowy mercenary outfit Wagner Group was among the first to congratulate the new junta leader in West Africa. In a message posted on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin praised the mutinous...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Worry grows for Iran athlete who competed without her hijab

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — An Iranian competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
KIRO 7 Seattle

US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments

NEW YORK — (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group in exchange for permission to keep open a plant in Syria, a case the Justice Department described as the first of its kind. The company also agreed to penalties totaling roughly $778 million.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: Why Germany is delaying its nuclear shutdown

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered preparations for all of the country's three remaining nuclear reactors to continue operating until mid-April. The move marks another hiccup in the country's long-running plan to end the use of atomic energy. Here is a look at Germany's politically charged debate on nuclear power.
KIRO 7 Seattle

North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired artillery shells near the rivals’ sea border in its latest weapons test. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired about 100 shells off its west coast and 150 rounds off its east coast on Tuesday night.
KIRO 7 Seattle

EU lawmakers reject border agency budget over misconduct

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers refused on Tuesday to endorse the way the EU’s border and coast guard agency used its 2020 budget, over concerns about serious misconduct by staff and human rights concerns involving Frontex’s work. Frontex supervises the 27-nation EU’s outside borders....
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
136K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy