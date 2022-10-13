ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Florida, Georgia fathers allegedly get into shootout on highway, injure each other’s daughters

Two fathers have been accused of shooting each other’s daughters during the course of a road rage altercation in Florida this week. William Hale, 36, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged with attempted murder following a driving dispute that resulted in the two drivers allegedly firing shots at each other that struck the other person’s daughter, WOFL-TV reported.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
SEAN HANNITY: Dems are desperately trying to defeat Herschel Walker

Sean Hannity exposed the media bias against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as he is locked in a tight race with incumbent Democrat Senator Warnock on “Hannity.”. SEAN HANNITY: We are a mere 22 days away from a tipping point election for the direction of this country. Democrats, they are pouring tens and tens of millions of dollars and resources into this state and many others in what is a desperate attempt to defeat, smear, slander Herschel Walker. Last night they attempted to ambush Herschel Walker at a fake debate that was organized by a group of individuals who, quote, “donated thousands of dollars to Democrats, including Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE

