Montana Man Rescued After Being Trapped Under Refrigerator-Sized Boulder for Hours
A Montana man hiking in Washington was trapped by a boulder that officials describe as the size of a refrigerator. Ben Delahunty, 28, was hiking in the Lake Vivine area in Washington state with a partner when he was trapped by a boulder, the sheriff reported in a release. According...
Florida, Georgia fathers allegedly get into shootout on highway, injure each other’s daughters
Two fathers have been accused of shooting each other’s daughters during the course of a road rage altercation in Florida this week. William Hale, 36, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged with attempted murder following a driving dispute that resulted in the two drivers allegedly firing shots at each other that struck the other person’s daughter, WOFL-TV reported.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: State trial juror dismissed for possible flirting with defendant
A judge dismissed a female juror accused of flirting with one of the defendants charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over COVID-19-era lockdown measures. Jackson County Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys...
SEAN HANNITY: Dems are desperately trying to defeat Herschel Walker
Sean Hannity exposed the media bias against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as he is locked in a tight race with incumbent Democrat Senator Warnock on “Hannity.”. SEAN HANNITY: We are a mere 22 days away from a tipping point election for the direction of this country. Democrats, they are pouring tens and tens of millions of dollars and resources into this state and many others in what is a desperate attempt to defeat, smear, slander Herschel Walker. Last night they attempted to ambush Herschel Walker at a fake debate that was organized by a group of individuals who, quote, “donated thousands of dollars to Democrats, including Joe Biden.
