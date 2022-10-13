ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

How to Mirror an Apple Watch to Your iPhone With iOS 16

To mirror your Apple Watch in your iPhone, allow the characteristic within the Accessibility part of the Settings app in your iPhone. The Apple Watch is absolutely interactive and you may management it utilizing swipes and faucets on the iPhone. You have to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Ultra vs Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 8 are more alike than they are different... and at the same time, they aren't. Despite their mostly similar shared hardware and feature sets, the two smartwatches are devised with different use cases. The rugged Apple Watch Ultra, a device with...
Phone Arena

Apple releases stunning 'Call To The Wild' Apple Watch Ultra promotional video

You have to give it to Apple - the company really knows how to market its products. Today, in another stroke of advertising genius, the American tech giant released a promotional video for the Apple Watch Ultra on its YouTube channel. The clip, entitled ‘Call To The Wild’, was originally...
Engadget

The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Insider

I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.

I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy