The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Ghost Town in Missouri is TerrifyingTravel MavenAvilla, MO
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
Drive-By Halloween Light Display list from Joplin News First
JOPLIN AREA — We started featuring Christmas and Halloween light displays when COVID kept everyone at home. It’s now 2022 and we building our Halloween list again. Let us know where to go! Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post! Remember most will turn off...
KYTV
Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Christian County, MO
Are you looking for a place with many opportunities for outdoor adventure?. Look no further than Christian County in Missouri. Christian County is a county nestled between Springfield and Branson and is the premier destination for people who love the great outdoors. You’ll get to see the beauty of Nature...
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The mushrooms can be found in Missouri through November.
Standoff near Nixa’s Early Childhood Center leads to two arrests
Two people who were wanted for violating probation and had warrants out for their arrest were taken into custody at a home near school buildings in Nixa Monday afternoon.
Baby delivered in ambulance in Taney County
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A Taney County mother welcomed a daughter in a Taney County ambulance Friday morning. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 14, Taney County Ambulance District Paramedics responded to a home where a mother was in labor. Paramedics assessed her and realized there would not be time to transport her nearly 20 […]
How these Christian County cities got their names
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
sgfcitizen.org
$7M for homeless services in Springfield gets committee recommendation
Springfield City Council’s ARPA Review Committee approved on Tuesday a recommendation that the council allocates about $7 million in funds to support homeless services and affordable housing projects. Council will consider the committee’s recommendations at its Oct. 17 meeting, a news release said. The committee’s recommendation to the...
See 2 Carthage Mansions Connected by a Secret Underground Tunnel
I've seen many Missouri mansions and I've seen a few secret underground tunnels, but I've never seen 2 mansions that are actually connected by an underground tunnel, but that's exactly what I've found in Carthage. Last year, we shared these 2 Carthage, Missouri mansions that are currently available for $3.1...
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, police identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -The Hollister School district and local police believe they have tracked down the people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday night. Hollister Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson says the original threat came from Snapchat and spread quickly among students. The post said quote, “Im bouta...
Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
KYTV
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
KYTV
Billings community in mourning after death of former assistant fire chief
BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A community is mourning a former assistant chief for The Billings Fire Protection District. Mike Moore was killed in a car crash on Friday, October 14. Two days later, firefighters, police, and the Billings community gathered at Grounded Coffee Company to pay their respects and say a few words. The coffee shop is usually closed on Sundays, but opened its doors, and donated all proceeds from the day’s sales to Moore’s widow, Dawn.
KYTV
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
Local officers warn businesses of prop money
The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department of […]
933kwto.com
Suspect Identified, Charges Filed in Thursday’s Standoff with Springfield PD
The identity of a man and charges against him have been released in yesterday’s pursuit and standoff in west Springfield. Prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Shane Pennington with driving while intoxicated, assault, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. Officers were called to the area of Bennett and...
Local police department is looking for feedback from citizens
The Citizen Advisory Committee is looking for citizens to provide input and hold the Joplin Police Department accountable.
