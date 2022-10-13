ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

KYTV

Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Christian County, MO

Are you looking for a place with many opportunities for outdoor adventure?. Look no further than Christian County in Missouri. Christian County is a county nestled between Springfield and Branson and is the premier destination for people who love the great outdoors. You’ll get to see the beauty of Nature...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Baby delivered in ambulance in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A Taney County mother welcomed a daughter in a Taney County ambulance Friday morning. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 14, Taney County Ambulance District Paramedics responded to a home where a mother was in labor. Paramedics assessed her and realized there would not be time to transport her nearly 20 […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

How these Christian County cities got their names

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

$7M for homeless services in Springfield gets committee recommendation

Springfield City Council’s ARPA Review Committee approved on Tuesday a recommendation that the council allocates about $7 million in funds to support homeless services and affordable housing projects. Council will consider the committee’s recommendations at its Oct. 17 meeting, a news release said. The committee’s recommendation to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Billings community in mourning after death of former assistant fire chief

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A community is mourning a former assistant chief for The Billings Fire Protection District. Mike Moore was killed in a car crash on Friday, October 14. Two days later, firefighters, police, and the Billings community gathered at Grounded Coffee Company to pay their respects and say a few words. The coffee shop is usually closed on Sundays, but opened its doors, and donated all proceeds from the day’s sales to Moore’s widow, Dawn.
BILLINGS, MO
KYTV

Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSN News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department of […]
MISSOURI STATE

