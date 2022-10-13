(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials and area providers are in a tight bind to find ways to bring efficient yet affordable fiber optic broadband access to the community. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard presentations from the Montgomery County Development Corporation's Broadband Committee, Mediacom, and Farmers Mutual Telephone Company. Speaking as a representative for the MCDC committee, Jason Orme says residential broadband access has been a topic of discussion in Red Oak for nearly 20 years. However, Orme says the current scenario with local providers giving fiber access to most businesses in town has reduced the desire for outside investors to front the costs of installing the necessary infrastructure for fiber to the home.

