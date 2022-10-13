Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Clarinda schools expecting uptick for 2022-23 enrollment
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are expecting an uptick in enrollment this year. School districts across the state had their certified enrollment counts taken earlier this month and were certified on Friday. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News his district is among those expecting an increase for the 2022-23 school year to the tune of over 20 students.
kmaland.com
Glenwood trail project receives Iowa DOT grant
(Glenwood) -- A trail project in Glenwood has received a significant financial boost to the tune of a $200,000 state grant. The Glenwood Trails Project, a nearly three-mile portion and trailhead of the larger Mills County Trails initiative, is one of eight recipients across the state through the Iowa Department of Transportation's Recreational Trails Program, receiving a combined $2.7 million. Mills County Trails Board Executive Committee President Shawn Koehler tells KMA News that it's taken several applications to obtain the coveted grant and is a significant financial boost to the $1.2 million already raised. Particularly given the uncertainty in the trail-building market.
House Fire in Rural Pottawattamie County
(Shelby, Iowa) A fire destroyed a house in rural Pottawattamie County on Saturday afternoon. Avoca Fire Chief Drew Becker tells KSOM/KS95 News the call went out at 1:24 p.m. of a house fire at 410th Street, three-quarters of a mile south of Tamarack Road. “While en route to the scene, we could see heavy black smoke, and upon arrival, the house was fully involved in smoke and fire,” said Becker. “The house was deemed a total loss before we setup.”
kmaland.com
Red Oak council hears presentations on broadband efforts, offerings
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials and area providers are in a tight bind to find ways to bring efficient yet affordable fiber optic broadband access to the community. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard presentations from the Montgomery County Development Corporation's Broadband Committee, Mediacom, and Farmers Mutual Telephone Company. Speaking as a representative for the MCDC committee, Jason Orme says residential broadband access has been a topic of discussion in Red Oak for nearly 20 years. However, Orme says the current scenario with local providers giving fiber access to most businesses in town has reduced the desire for outside investors to front the costs of installing the necessary infrastructure for fiber to the home.
kmaland.com
Roberta Sue Clark, 72, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Memorials: Davis Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs Police investigate school threat
(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs high school student faces charges in connection with an alleged threat made in a video. Council Bluffs Police say officers were contacted Sunday evening regarding a video shared by students at Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln High School regarding a 16-year-old male referencing bringing a gun to school. After officers identified and located the student, an investigation determined the student was in possession of an Airsoft gun, and doesn't have actual access to firearms. While authorities determined the threat wasn't credible, the student was charged with making threats, and was referred to juvenile authorities.
kmaland.com
Nina McCall, age 98 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ October 18, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Nina's name. Nina passed away late Saturday evening at CHI in Corning. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Dona Wilson, 92, previously of Glenwood, IA
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Village Community Resident Fund or Tabitha Home Healthcare.
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Pat Shipley
(Nodaway) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race in the Iowa House's 17th district, covering the southeast portion of Page County, all of Taylor, Ringgold and Adams counties and a portion of Union County. Today's report features the Democratic candidate, Pat Shipley.
kmaland.com
Mary Jane DeLong, 82, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Mary Jane passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
WOWT
Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
kmaland.com
Phillip A. Beckman, 70, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Phillip Beckman Memorial Fund for Phillip's grandchildren. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
kmaland.com
Gaylord Wilkinson, 74, of Corning, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Steven H. Bolt, Sr, 66, of Essex, Iowa
New Beginnings Church - 705 6th Ave, Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the family. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. CemeteryOak Hill Cemetery - Clearmont, Missouri. Notes:Steve passed away on Saturday morning, October 15,...
kmaland.com
Janice (Garrett) Johansen, 74 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Bartlett Community Church, 2370 Waubonsie Avenue, Thurman, Iowa. Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Glenwood Police Department. Cemetery:Private Interment in the Tabor Cemetery, Tabor, Iowa. Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
WOWT
Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
etxview.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
kmaland.com
Evelyn Pontious, 90 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Evelyn passed away on Sunday evening, October 16th at Azria Health Care Center in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested for property damage in Stanton
(Stanton) -- A Red Oak man faces charges following an arrest in Stanton early Monday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Nicholas A. Foster was arrested shortly before 5:50 a.m. for 4th degree criminal mischief -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Foster's arrest comes after an investigation into a reported property damage incident occurring around 5:30 a.m. in Stanton. The Sheriff's Office says Foster was located by officers with the Red Oak Police Department and taken into custody.
kmaland.com
Page County COVID numbers decline after school start surge
(Clarinda) -- Recent data indicates Page County has weathered an uptick in COVID-19 case numbers. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID dashboard, roughly 10 new cases have been reported in the county over the past seven days. That's down from 40 new cases reported in a seven-day span one month ago. Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen tells KMA News COVID numbers spiked at the beginning of the new school year, but have waned since.
Comments / 0