Brazil Investor Barsi Probed on Alleged Insider Trading (2)
Unipar Carbocloro SA ’s Vice Chairman Luiz Barsi Filho is being probed for alleged insider trading, Brazil securities regulator. Barsi Filho is being probed on whether he had used privileged information to trade before a filing on June 2, 2021, according to CVM. “I’m completely certain that no wrongdoing...
US Investigating Bankrupt Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital
Creditors say they’re owed billions of dollars after collapse. US regulators are prying deep into the remnants of failed hedge fund. as they try to untangle the fallout of this year’s crypto crash. Three Arrows, which until recently was one of the industry’s most prominent firms, filed for...
Crypto Leaks Risks Roche Freedman Losing More Class Action Work
An upstart litigation boutique that has made a name for itself by taking on crypto firms is on the ropes and at risk of losing its status as counsel in class actions. Roche Freedman faces the repercussions after a website called Crypto Leaks released recordings of founding partner Kyle Roche boasting of his relationship with blockchain startup Ava Labs and voicing an apparent strategy to target the company’s competitors.
A Digital Drive to Reform the $11 Trillion Global Gold Market
Trading on one of the world’s oldest markets depends on a network of high-security vaults located underneath Greater London. There, some 50,000 gold bars, each worth more than $650,000, change hands every day among the four big banks in charge of processing transactions. The system, which includes some $500...
Debevoise Corporate Head Sees Deals Slowing to ‘Healthy’ Level
Debevoise & Plimpton is feeling the effects of a drop in deals activity as a slowing economy crimps transactions though is optimistic a healthy flow remains, the new leader of the firm’s corporate group said in an interview. “Deal volume has fallen, but it’s important to look at that...
Here’s Why the SEC Will Likely Be the Primary Cryptocurrency Cop
The future of cryptocurrency regulation is an open question. While pending Congressional legislation would make the Commodity Futures Trading Commission the chief regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission is influentially flexing its muscles. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has made clear that the agency intends to be the lead regulator of...
Credit Suisse Disposal Plans Gain Pace as Revamp Clock Ticks (1)
Credit Suisse Group AG is exploring a sale of its US asset-management operations and moving closer to securing financing for other businesses, as it nears a strategy revamp that’s likely to fundamentally reshape it. The Swiss bank has recently begun a. sales process. for the US operations of Credit...
Consumer Bankruptcy Overhaul Envisioned in New Bill: Explained
Congressional Democrats have reintroduced a bicameral bill that would radically alter how individuals file bankruptcy, a response to criticism that the process is too complicated and disfavors people of color. The Consumer Bankruptcy Act of 2022 was introduced in September by two Democrats—former bankruptcy professor Sen. Elizabeth Warren and chairman...
SEC’s New Democrat Backs Corporate Emissions Reporting Plans
The SEC must listen to investor demands for companies to disclose their carbon footprints, especially greenhouse gas emissions from their direct operations and power usage, Democratic Commissioner Jaime Lizarraga said Monday. Lizarraga expressed his support for Securities and Exchange Commission plans to require corporate reporting of what are known as...
JPMorgan Investment-Banking Chair Hernandez to Retire Next Year
JPMorgan Chase & Co. ’s Carlos Hernandez , executive chair of investment and corporate banking, plans to retire next year. Hernandez will leave at the end of the first quarter after 36 years at the biggest US bank, according to an internal memo Monday from Chief Executive Officer. Jamie...
Zillow Win Canceling ‘Abstract’ IBM Patents Upheld on Appeal (1)
Real estate platform Zillow Group Inc. can keep a trial court win that canceled a pair of. International Business Machines Inc. patents because they covered abstract ideas, the Federal Circuit ruled Monday. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel agreed with a Washington federal district court that IBM’s US Patent...
Former FTC Commissioner Phillips Joins Cravath in Washington
Former Federal Trade Commissioner Noah Phillips is joining Cravath, Swaine & Moore as the Wall Street law firm expands its recently opened office in Washington. Phillips was appointed for a Republican seat on the FTC in 2018 by President Donald Trump. He stepped down from his position on Oct. 14 after announcing his intended departure in August.
ESG Compliance Strategy Must Align With Regulation
Global companies are in various stages of developing programs focused on environmental, social, and governance compliance, while concerns in the US around ESG compliance are picking up as well. Though ESG legislation has yet to become commonplace, compliance officers are aware that their organizations face ethical, legal, and reputational risks relating to ESG factors.
AbbVie Taps Deputy to Succeed Longtime Legal Chief Schumacher
Laura Schumacher to retire after 32-year career at pharma giant. Perry Siatis, a deputy general counsel, replacing her as legal chief. AbbVie Inc. announced Monday that its longtime law department leader Laura Schumacher will retire after more than three decades at the company and its predecessor Abbott Laboratories. Perry Siatis,...
Biotech ‘New Era’ in Store if Patent Revamp Overcomes Opposition
Legislation seeks to rewrite law upended by Supreme Court rulings. A congressional push to let drug companies patent diagnostic tests and other biotech inventions is rekindling a decade-old battle and dividing legal experts and stakeholders over whether the approach could spark innovation or stifle new treatments that could help patients.
BakerHostetler Adds Partner to Tax Group, Employee Benefits Team
Stacy E. Wilhite has rejoined Baker & Hostetler LLP’s office in Columbus, Ohio, as a partner in the tax practice group and member of the employee benefits and executive compensation team, the firm announced Monday. Wilhite previously served as associate counsel for a nonprofit healthcare system, the firm said.
Freshfields Pushes US Expansion, Despite Downturn in Deals Work
Freshfields law firm poaches leveraged finance partner from Weil. US summer associate class was largest in firm’s history stateside. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is moving forward with its US expansion strategy, despite headwinds in one of the law firm’s key businesses: mergers and acquisitions. The UK-founded firm expects to...
