Alexandria, KY

WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Clovernook Drive in Elsmere

ELSMERE, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Clovernook Drive in Elsmere. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
GEORGETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

A single lane is blocked on I-275 in Montgomery due to a crash

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The right lane is blocked on westbound I-275 in Montgomery after a two vehicle crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police around 8:28 a.m. between the Montgomery Road and Loveland...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WKRC

Police investigating after man is shot in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a young man was shot in Florence Monday. He reportedly told police he was parked on Waverly Drive when someone opened his car door. The 18-year-old apparently said the person then started shooting at him, and stole marijuana before taking off in...
FLORENCE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Two Injured in Downtown Aurora Apartment Fire

The fire broke out on Friday evening on Third Street. (Aurora, Ind.) - Two people were injured in a structure fire in Aurora. The fire broke out at an apartment building on Third Street on Friday around 6:07 p.m. Before firefighters arrived at the scene, a concerned citizen and then...
AURORA, IN
WLWT 5

Officials: 6 rescued after overnight fire in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Fire crews in Newport helped rescue six people from an apartment fire Monday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Sixth Street. Officials say there were three adults and three kids trapped inside the third floor that crews were able to get to safety. No injuries were reported.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
SPRINGDALE, OH
wfft.com

Cincinnati felon arrested after traffic stop

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) - A Cincinnati man with a warrant and previous handgun charge has been arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Henry County around 9:48 a.m. Monday. Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Ray Otter stopped Martel Phillips, 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, for driving his Equinox at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.

One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Mount Airy. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 person dead following Clermont County fire

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

