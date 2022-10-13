Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Clovernook Drive in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Clovernook Drive in Elsmere.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Frank Duke Boulevard in Florence
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Frank Duke Boulevard in Florence.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Columbia Street in Georgetown.
WLWT 5
A single lane is blocked on I-275 in Montgomery due to a crash
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The right lane is blocked on westbound I-275 in Montgomery after a two vehicle crash, Tuesday morning. The crash was reported by police around 8:28 a.m. between the Montgomery Road and Loveland...
WKRC
Police investigating after man is shot in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a young man was shot in Florence Monday. He reportedly told police he was parked on Waverly Drive when someone opened his car door. The 18-year-old apparently said the person then started shooting at him, and stole marijuana before taking off in...
WLWT 5
Archives: Covington family invites WLWT to home haunted by Confederate soldier
COVINGTON, Ky. — In the early 1980's, a family in Covington lived in a house with an unusual and unexpected house guest. Homeowner Janine VanDerveer invited WLWT to her home on Sanford Street in 1982 to tell us, and the rest of Cincinnati, that she and her family were living in a home haunted by a Confederate soldier.
Fox 19
Northside residents urged to be on ‘high alert’ about man targeting neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are warning Northsiders about a man accused of exposing himself in public and making threats against residents in the community. The man is 66-year-old George Burnett, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Officers say they’re on high alert, and they want others to be as well.
eaglecountryonline.com
Two Injured in Downtown Aurora Apartment Fire
The fire broke out on Friday evening on Third Street. (Aurora, Ind.) - Two people were injured in a structure fire in Aurora. The fire broke out at an apartment building on Third Street on Friday around 6:07 p.m. Before firefighters arrived at the scene, a concerned citizen and then...
WLWT 5
Officials: 6 rescued after overnight fire in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Fire crews in Newport helped rescue six people from an apartment fire Monday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Sixth Street. Officials say there were three adults and three kids trapped inside the third floor that crews were able to get to safety. No injuries were reported.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale.
wfft.com
Cincinnati felon arrested after traffic stop
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) - A Cincinnati man with a warrant and previous handgun charge has been arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Henry County around 9:48 a.m. Monday. Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Ray Otter stopped Martel Phillips, 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, for driving his Equinox at...
WLWT 5
Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Gilbert and Florence avenues in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Gilbert and Florence avenues in Walnut Hills.
WLWT 5
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after an alleged road rage incident led to a shooting in Delhi Township. It happened around 11:25 p.m. when a driver was traveling westbound on Bender Road when another driver passed him and then forced him off the roadway. When he got out of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.
One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Mount Airy.
Fox 19
Police arrest suspect following chase ending in crash near Tractor Supply in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Springboro that ended in a crash near the Tractor Supply, according to the City of Franklin police. Officers say they got a call from a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend, Michael J. Scott, 22, arrived a home...
WKRC
1 person dead following Clermont County fire
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
