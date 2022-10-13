Read full article on original website
11 KMAland teams ranked in final IGHSAU rankings
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their final rankings for the 2022 volleyball season. Ankeny Christian, Sidney, Stanton, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor, Missouri Valley, Lewis Central, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City East, Sioux City North and Abraham Lincoln are all ranked. View the full rankings here and...
Central Decatur prepares for first round matchup with Mediapolis
(Leon) -- Despite two losses to finish the regular season, the Central Decatur Cardinals (4-4) clinched a postseason berth and are gearing up for a first round matchup against Mediapolis (7-1). The 2022 campaign started and ended with consecutive defeats for the Cardinals, but was highlighted by a four-game win streak in weeks three through six.
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 18th, 2022
(Des Monies) -- Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear outlined diverging paths on taxes and carbon pipelines during their debate last (Monday) night on Iowa PBS -- their only debate of the campaign. Reynolds said eminent domain should be a last resort for pipelines that would ship carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants and she supports current rules for how developers may get authority to seize property along the pipeline routes from unwilling landowners. Reynolds said over half of Iowa's corn crop goes to ethanol plants and if Iowa loses that industry, that would have a tremendous impact on farmers. DeJear said she opposes the use of eminent domain for the pipelines because landowners put their blood, sweat and tears into their land. DeJear said most Iowans eventually will get just 50 bucks a month from the tax cuts the governor signed into law in March. Reynolds said that matters to working families who are dealing with increased living expenses.
Meet the Candidates: Pat Shipley
(Nodaway) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race in the Iowa House's 17th district, covering the southeast portion of Page County, all of Taylor, Ringgold and Adams counties and a portion of Union County. Today's report features the Democratic candidate, Pat Shipley.
KMAland native: Florida still in hurricane recovery mode
(Englewood, FLA) -- Slow, but effective--that's how a Floridian with KMAland ties describes the continuing recovery from Hurricane Ian. Former Shenandoah resident Rob Nester and his wife Deb live on Manasota Key in Englewood, Florida--one of the hardest-hit areas from the category 4 hurricane that ransacked a good portion of southern and central Florida late last month. Nester tells KMA News cleanup and repair work remains a slow process--mainly because of what he calls "incredible" damage. However, he says volunteer efforts remain strong in the community located between Sarasota and Fort Myers, Florida.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 17th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The Missouri Department of Economic Development says the state will be making “historic investments” in broadband internet over the coming years. The department’s Office of Broadband Development is holding a “Connecting All Missourians” listening tour, beginning this week, to help ensure that all Missourians have high-quality, affordable internet access. The office wants to hear from the public in each of Missouri’s 19 regional planning commissions to learn about the strengths, challenges and needs in each region. The state says feedback will shape the creation of a five-year infrastructure plan and Missouri’s Digital Equity Plan. The first meetings are in Dexter and Perryville on Wednesday and Poplar Bluff and West Plains on Thursday.
Nebraska Military Veterans Wanted for Service in Ag Industry
(KMAland) -- This winter, military veterans will have an opportunity to translate hard-won skills on the battlefield into Nebraska's fields and pastures through "Putting the Pieces Together," a U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed program. Martin Neal served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, and is hosting the...
