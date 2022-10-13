Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Oct. 17
I could give you any reason to bake. Treats are always welcome, in my book. I just fired up the range for a holiday I’d never heard of – Boss’s Day (Sunday, Oct. 16). Craving all the fall flavors (well, not PSLs…), I went searching for a good ginger cookie recipe. Smitten Kitchen is one of my go-to blogs for baking recipes – Deb Perelman rarely shoots and misses – and I love the flavor profile of her ginger cookies, though I wish these were chewy-crisp and not as cakey. But don’t get me wrong, they’re still going to get eaten…
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (October 2-15)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme
MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
milwaukeemag.com
‘Beyond Monet’ Kicks Off This Week
After the smashing success of 2021’s “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit, a new immersive projection sensation is back at the Wisconsin Center – this time showcasing the illustrious career of French impressionist Claude Monet (Oct. 20-Jan. 8, 2023). “Beyond Monet” is not your standard museum show –...
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
Milwaukee’s First Tornado Event in Over 20 Years Hits with 4 Simultaneous Twisters
For the first time in 22 years, a tornado has touched down in as touched down in parts of Milwaukee. On Wednesday, severe weather prompted a tornado in the Wisconsin city. According to the National Weather Service, the twister then moved and dissipated about five miles from the city’s downtown.
spectrumnews1.com
Wicked Wisconsin: Pabst Mansion is rumored to be Milwaukee’s own 'Haunted Mansion'
MILWAUKEE — Once home to the so-called “Baron of Beers” — Captain Frederick Pabst and his family — the Pabst Mansion is rumored to be Milwaukee’s own “Haunted Mansion.”. The Pabst Mansion is a top search engine result for haunted spots in Milwaukee,...
DOC's Smokehouse offers a traditional southern barbecue in downtown Milwaukee
DOC's Smokehouse on 754 Vel R. Phillips Ave, is a southern barbecue restaurant in downtown Milwaukee. Brent Brashier owns it.
Milwaukee man calls for change after loved one killed in reckless driving crash
More than four years after the death of his godmother, Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr. is sharing how reckless driving has impacted his life forever.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Wisconsin
If you love a good juicy chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.
WISN
Milwaukee charity honored with bench
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee resource center, Repairers of the Breach, was honored with a bench Saturday morning. The bench serves as a celebration for the center's 20th year of service. The Epsilon Kappa Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated donated the bench and 200 cases of water...
WISN
Man left with smashed windows for days during freezing weather
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man's windows have been boarded up after sitting broken and exposed to the elements for two days. Frankie Hoffman contacted WISN 12 News after he said his apartment building neglected to board up or fix his windows. Hoffman said another tenant, who was suffering a mental health crisis, smashed multiple windows in the single-level apartment building, including Hoffman's.
mkewithkids.com
Kids Empire Indoor Entertainment Center Coming to Bayshore
Bayshore announced this week the addition of the first-in-state Kids Empire projected to open in the summer of 2023. The 11,125 square-foot space will be located 5794 N. Bayshore Drive, east of The Cheesecake Factory. “We are thrilled to bring Kids Empire to Bayshore and provide fun interactive activities for...
kenosha.com
7 best cheese curds in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Is there such a thing as too much cheese in a fried cheese curd?. The answer — to one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 sisters turn dream into bakery and café
Two local sisters have turned a dream into a bakery and café, and it all started two years ago with a Bread Club. Brian Kramp is in West Allis at The Bread Pedalers where their donuts, bagels, muffins are selling out daily.
CBS 58
First good snow of the season comes with cold temps and strong wind
Snow is here!! We may have officially had our first trace of snow last week when some graupel mixed with some rain showers but Monday morning is the first time we've seen widespread snow showers and even some accumulating snow. Photos and video from counties north of I-94 showing a little bit of light accumulation with a dusting or few tenths of an inch. We're still waiting to see if that is officially the case in Milwaukee. Snow would have to accumulate at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport for it to count as the first measurable (0.1" or more) for it to count.
wiproud.com
Netflix show ‘Dahmer’ brings unwanted attention to Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Usually, for a bar, anything that brings in customers is a good thing, but ever since the release of the Netflix series profiling Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, one bar owner in Walker’s Point says the unwanted attention has been overwhelming. “I knew this...
Raising Cane's plans to open 10 Milwaukee region restaurants
Raising Cane's plans to open about 10 Milwaukee region locations, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Comments / 0