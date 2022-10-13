ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report Touts GG Jackson As Top 10 Pick

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
 5 days ago

Forward GG Jackson has garnered endless hype from South Carolina fans since he arrived in Columbia, and the national scene matches their opinion.

South Carolina fans are eagerly anticipating forward GG Jackson's debut. He is the most talented recruit they've landed in recent memory, drastically altering their season outlook.

Jackson can play both ends of the floor and has the body to contribute in SEC play. He's a complete prospect that could be in contention for several national awards at the end of the season.

The media has hyped Jackson up, praising him at any chance. While the notoriety is warranted, head coach Lamont Paris warned onlookers about the life of a young basketball star ; the fame and access can cause some to crumble, meaning Jackson must remain diligent and focused.

Jackson has been an upstanding citizen since arriving on campus, doing everything this staff has asked of him. Paris admitted he had to prod Jackson to come out of his shell on the court and act like the player he is.

The national media is beginning to catch up to the Columbia locals. Bleacher Report recently released their preseason NBA Mock Draft, profiling some of the top 2023 prospects.

The upcoming class looks to be one of the best in recent memory, and Jackson has a chance to become a part of it. Bleacher Report mocked him at No. 9 overall to the Charlotte Hornets, comparing him to current NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam.

"The Charlotte Hornets will prioritize stockpiling talent over plugging holes. Still, GG Jackson can check both boxes with his NBA physical profile and budding skill level, plus Charlotte's upgradeable frontcourt. A 6'9", 215-pound frame, athleticism, and motor will catch eyes first, but Jackson will really pop with flashes of ball-handling and shooting we saw in AAU. Scouts should wind up envisioning more than just a finisher and rebounder by March. How close or far away he looks from self-creating or making jumpers at the pro level will determine whether he's a high lottery pick or more of a first-round project."

Jackson's two-way ability makes him an enticing option for prospective NBA franchises. Furthermore, he is only seventeen years old, as he reclassified into college and skipped his senior season of high school.

Despite his youth, Jackson should be an immediate contributor this season. He makes those around him better and plays with tenacity; two welcomed signs for a program on the rise.

Gamecock Digest

