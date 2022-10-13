Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
What the preseason analytics say about Iowa basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season
Iowa basketball will play a game later this month as the Hawkeyes will host Truman State in a preseason exhibition on Monday, Oct. 31. Iowa will then host Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, for the season opener of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Over the past few weeks, various analytics sites have published their preseason rankings and numbers.
Iowa Football Opponent Preview: Five things to know about the Ohio State Buckeyes
The second half of the 2022 regular season has arrived for Iowa football. Iowa sits at 3-3 as the Hawkeyes have lost their last two games to Michigan and Illinois. Iowa will look to get back on track this coming Saturday as the Hawkeyes travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
ourquadcities.com
Hawkeyes left out of AP Top 25 basketball poll
The Hawkeyes find themselves on the outside of the first Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll. Iowa, the defending Big Ten Tournament champions, received just 13 votes, which puts them 36th in the country in advance of the 2022-2023 season. The Hawkeyes were 16th in the final poll of 2022.
Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Week 8
OL Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk beat Ankeny Centennial, 42-16, with Iowa's Kirk and Brian Ferentz on hand for the game. Southeast Polk had 260 rushing yards as a team. OL Trevor Lauck - Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli picked up a 21-19 win over East Central. Lauck had three tackles, including one tackle for a loss in the win.
1650thefan.com
Eight area schools among those in latest Radio Iowa high school football poll
1. Pleasant Valley (8-0) 2. Dowling Catholic (7-1) 3. Ankeny (7-1)n 4. Southeast Polk (7-1) 5. Cedar Falls (6-2) 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2) 7. Johnston (5-3) 8. Sioux City East (7-2) 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-2) 10. Linn-Mar (5-3) Class 4A. 1. Lewis Central (9-0) 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
kwit.org
Newscast 10.17.22: 2nd Congressional District debate tomorrow night cancelled as Republican Ashley Hinson is treated at Cedar Rapids hospital; IA Gubernatorial candidates debate tonight at 7:00
Tuesday's televised 2nd Congressional District debate between Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson of Marion and Democratic challenger Liz Mathis of Hiawatha is canceled. In a release, Iowa PBS says it was due to QUOTE "unforeseen circumstances regarding candidate availability." The announcement came the day Hinson was admitted into UnityPoint St. Luke's...
KCRG.com
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
KCRG.com
Columbus Community School District cancels school Monday due to break-in
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday. The district made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying the school cancellation is due to damage from a break-in. The district expects classes to resume on Tuesday.
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
KCRG.com
Speed cameras updated on I-380
NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Iowa crash
UPDATE: Oct. 17, 2022, 12:27 p.m. — The victim of the fatal crash Oct. 15 in Sabula, Iowa, has been identified as Gregg Thomas O’Bryant, 61, of Sabula. EARLIER: One man is dead and two others are injured after a head on collision on the Sabula, Iowa Causeway on Saturday night. One of those injured […]
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
KCRG.com
One hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle crashed along Interstate 380 on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:21 pm., the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 380 northbound was blocked by a crash near the interchange between it and U.S. Highway 30 and 151. Emergency crews were seen on Iowa DOT traffic cameras attending to the crash, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 30.
KCRG.com
Farm accident leads to death in Delaware County
HOPKINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 13th, 2022, Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road. The report indicated a subject was caught in a grain bagger. Upon arrival, emergency responders determined that the victim was deceased. The victim was...
Have You Seen this Hidden Bar in Cedar Rapids? [PHOTOS]
I was spending some time in Cedar Rapids over the weekend to celebrate a friend's birthday and we kind of stumbled into what might be the coolest hidden bar I've ever been to. Have you ever seen the show, Mad Men?. It stars Jon Hamm who plays Don Draper, a...
KCRG.com
Rollover crash injures one in northern Linn County
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:10 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Interstate 380 southbound near mile marker 38. Deputies arrived and located a black Subaru Legacy in the median. They believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound and lost control, causing it to strike the guardrail and roll.
