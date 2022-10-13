ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

25 Most Popular Landmarks Around the World

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEt3s_0iXcoRjL00 Just as we seem to be putting the pandemic behind us, we’re getting hit with elevated levels of inflation and the possibility of a recession. Those headwinds might suppress the rekindled travel fires of adventurers, who’ve been prevented by Covid-19 from visiting some of the world’s most desirable destinations.

The benefits of travel are many. It ties the world together, promotes greater cultural understanding, and offers a shared experience. It also supports as many 120 million direct tourism jobs all over the world, according to the World Tourism Organization, and provides significant portions of the gross domestic product for many countries.

One lure for travelers is the chance to see some of the world’s most famous landmarks - whether man-made or natural - for themselves. To compile a list of the 25 most popular landmarks in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the results of a report from Bounce , a luggage storage app that also frequently analyzes data around various travel topics.

Bounce evaluated data on 125 worldwide landmarks, measuring their annual visitors, annual Google search volume, TripAdvisor ratings, and Instagram posts, as well as average ticket price and annual ticket revenue to determine the 25 around the world that people love the most. ( Here are some natural landmarks already damaged or destroyed by climate change .)

Click here to see the 25 most famous landmarks around the world

Seven of the landmarks on the list are free to visitors. On the other hand, the most-visited destination, the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai - also the world’s tallest building at 2,716 feet - boasts the highest ticket price. It’s also the most-searched landmark on Google. But it’s not the most popular landmark overall. That distinction goes to a destination long associated with romance and honeymooners - Niagara Falls. ( Here are some early photographs of the world’s most famous landmarks .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tx5S3_0iXcoRjL00

25. The London Eye/Millennium Wheel (London)
> Overall score: 4.33/10 (tied)
> Avg. ticket price: $42.54
> Visitors in a year: 3.5 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $148.8 million
> Google searches: 7.6 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 3.4 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyoIC_0iXcoRjL00

24. Washington Monument (Washington, D.C.)
> Overall score: 4.33/10 (tied)
> Avg. ticket price: $0.00
> Visitors in a year: 7.5 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: N/A
> Google searches: 2.3 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 608,205

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277MwE_0iXcoRjL00

23. Mount Fuji (Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, Japan)
> Overall score: 4.41/10
> Avg. ticket price: $0.00
> Visitors in a year: 3.0 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: N/A
> Google searches: 4.3 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 573,714

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qtu05_0iXcoRjL00

22. Mont Saint-Michel (Normandy, France)
> Overall score: 4.45/10
> Avg. ticket price: $5.49
> Visitors in a year: 3.0 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: N/A
> Google searches: 8.5 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 590,005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YB1Ba_0iXcoRjL00

21. Empire State Building (New York City)
> Overall score: 4.61/10 (tied)
> Avg. ticket price: $41.00
> Visitors in a year: 4.0 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $164 million
> Google searches: 10.1 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 3.1 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3HpR_0iXcoRjL00

20. Alhambra (Granada, Spain)
> Overall score: 4.61/10 (tied)
> Avg. ticket price: $12.17
> Visitors in a year: 2.3 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: N/A
> Google searches: 6.8 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 1.8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIv6V_0iXcoRjL00

19. Tower Bridge (London)
> Overall score: 4.65/10
> Avg. ticket price: $10.10
> Visitors in a year: 3.0 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: N/A
> Google searches: 5.2 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 2,618,685

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGBrB_0iXcoRjL00

18. Pompeii (Campania, Italy)
> Overall score: 4.78/10
> Avg. ticket price: $6.49
> Visitors in a year: 3.6 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: N/A
> Google searches: 7.7 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 768,608

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tlo5A_0iXcoRjL00

17. Petra (Jordan)
> Overall score: 4.94/10
> Avg. ticket price: $35.22
> Visitors in a year: 1.1 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $39.9 million
> Google searches: 8.9 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 1.5 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2ig9_0iXcoRjL00

16. Pyramids of Giza (Al Haram, Egypt)
> Overall score: 5.06/10
> Avg. ticket price: $7.81
> Visitors in a year: 13.0 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $101.5 million
> Google searches: 3.5 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 1.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mw2x_0iXcoRjL00

15. Hoover Dam (Nevada and Arizona)
> Overall score: 5.27/10 (tied)
> Avg. ticket price: $0.00
> Visitors in a year: 7.5 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: N/A
> Google searches: 5.9 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 536,963

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii6V6_0iXcoRjL00

14. St. Peter's Basilica (Vatican City)
> Overall score: 5.27/10 (tied)
> Avg. ticket price: $0.00
> Visitors in a year: 6.9 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: N/A
> Google searches: 1.7 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 228,446

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8I6j_0iXcoRjL00

13. Angkor Wat (Siem Reap, Cambodia)
> Overall score: 5.30/10
> Avg. ticket price: $18.50
> Visitors in a year: 2.2 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $40.7 million
> Google searches: 4.7 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 1.6 million

12. Arc de Triomphe (Paris)
> Overall score: 5.39/10
> Avg. ticket price: $5.99
> Visitors in a year: 7.2 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $43.1 million
> Google searches: 6.6 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 1.2 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSaOH_0iXcoRjL00

11. Louvre Museum (Paris)
> Overall score: 5.47/10
> Avg. ticket price: $7.48
> Visitors in a year: 9.6 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $71.8 million
> Google searches: 3.3 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 3.6 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mdiA_0iXcoRjL00

10. Colosseum (Rome)
> Overall score: 5.75/10
> Avg. ticket price: $7.98
> Visitors in a year: 7.6 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $606.6 million
> Google searches: 7.5 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 1.9 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbXg0_0iXcoRjL00

9. Banff National Park (Alberta, Canada)
> Overall score: 6.08/10
> Avg. ticket price: $5.25
> Visitors in a year: 4.1 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: N/A
> Google searches: 3.8 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 1.2 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SM4jV_0iXcoRjL00

8. Burj Khalifa (Dubai, U.A.E.)
> Overall score: 6.12/10
> Avg. ticket price: $37.16
> Visitors in a year: 16.7 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $621.7 million
> Google searches: 24.6 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 6.2 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDBXu_0iXcoRjL00

7. Eiffel Tower (Paris)
> Overall score: 6.20/10
> Avg. ticket price: $12.72
> Visitors in a year: 6.1 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $77.6 million
> Google searches: 16.6 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 7.1 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P51D3_0iXcoRjL00

6. Great Wall of China
> Overall score: 6.45/10
> Avg. ticket price: $4.37
> Visitors in a year: 10.0 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $43.7 million
> Google searches: 6.1 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 418,020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsGjE_0iXcoRjL00

5. Statue of Liberty (New York City)
> Overall score: 6.61/10
> Avg. ticket price: $0.00
> Visitors in a year: 4.2 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: N/A
> Google searches: 12.5 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 2.2 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPp4x_0iXcoRjL00

4. Golden Gate Bridge (San Francisco)
> Overall score: 6.90/10
> Avg. ticket price: $0.00
> Visitors in a year: 15.0 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: N/A
> Google searches: 6.0 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 3.2 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwOfH_0iXcoRjL00

3. Grand Canyon (Arizona)
> Overall score: 7.47/10
> Avg. ticket price: $15.00
> Visitors in a year: 6.2 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $93 million
> Google searches: 15.0 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 4.2 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZ4qQ_0iXcoRjL00

2. Taj Mahal (Agra, India)
> Overall score: 7.67/10
> Avg. ticket price: $8.15
> Visitors in a year: 6.5 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: $53.2 million
> Google searches: 23.8 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 2.1 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDeUY_0iXcoRjL00

1. Niagara Falls (New York and Ontario, Canada)
> Overall score: 9.22/10
> Avg. ticket price: $0.00
> Visitors in a year: 11.7 million
> Est. annual ticket revenue: N/A
> Google searches: 18.1 million a year
> Instagram posts as of Aug. 23, 2022: 3.4 million

