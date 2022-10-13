Read full article on original website
Fall fun on the lawn
Wilson County residents enjoyed some nice fall weather at the 34th Oktoberfest last Sunday in Lebanon. The annual fall festival on the lawn of the Wilson Bank & Trust Main Office featured craft vendors, food trucks, live music, antique car show kids activities, chili cook-off and a decorated pumpkin contest. LEFT: Tonya and Ava Jones take a quick break from shopping at a vendor booth at Oktoberfest last Sunday in Lebanon. ABOVE: Carter Jo McEntire plays with a balloon she received at Oktoberfest last Sunday in Lebanon.
Wilson County Schools students join state's Advanced Placement program
Nearly 25 students in Wilson County Schools are taking part in the state’s Access for ALL free, online advanced placement courses this fall. WCS already has a number of paid AP classes. Nearly 1,650 WCS students are currently enrolled in those classes.
Vote now for the Week 9 Main Street Preps Football Player of the Week
Voting for the Week 9 Main Street Preps Football Player of the Week is now open. Ten standout players from across Middle Tennessee are on this week's ballot. The list includes one player from seven counties in our primary coverage area, along with three at-large candidates. Some counties were on fall break during Week 9 and did not play.
MSP Top 25: Lipscomb Academy, MBA still hold top spots after Week 9
Week 9’s light slate of football games did little to change the Main Street Preps Top 25 rankings. All 10 ranked teams that played won their games, including No. 1 Lipscomb Academy (8-0), which rolled to a 42-13 victory over P.U.R.E. Youth Athletic Alliance from Memphis.
