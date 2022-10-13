Read full article on original website
Ethereum Price Is Unstoppable and Why Break Above $1,400 Seems Imminent
Ethereum is slowly moving higher above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could gain pace above the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance levels. Ethereum remained strong above the $1,265 support zone and started a decent increase. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Ethereum Sheds A Quarter Of Its Price As Whales Dump $4 Billion In ETH
Ethereum, dubbed as the “king of all altcoins” and the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, managed to trim its recent losses as it continues to struggle in this extended crypto winter. According to tracking from Coingecko, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,332.18, going up by...
Understanding the Bitcoin Economics
How does Bitcoin work? Why does it have value? This article answers these questions and others related to Bitcoin economics. Although Bitcoin now has about 13 years, numerous questions, speculations, analyses, and arguments are ongoing. Of course, Bitcoin has now become a common household name. But apart from those who use it or are part of its more extensive network, not many ordinary people understand the economics of Bitcoin.
What Happens If Bitcoin’s Price Crashes?
Several things could happen if the price of Bitcoin crashes. This short article explains some things that could occur should Bitcoin’s price crash. Crypto skeptics believe Bitcoin is a bubble and will crash soon. But Bitcoin believers take a different position. To them, Bitcoin is not a bubble, so the price cannot hit rock bottom. Without taking sides, this article focuses on what would be the effect of Bitcoin’s crash.
Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum But BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $20,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC might decline, but there is a key support waiting near the $18,900 zone. Bitcoin failed to gain momentum for a move above the $20,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
Fantom Bear Market Struggle Continues; Will Price Break The Downtrend Jinx?
FTM’s price struggles as a downtrend price movement continue. FTM failed to breakout from its range channel as the price was rejected into a downtrend price formation with more sell volume. The price of FTM shows bearish signs as the price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
Bitcoin Price Is Rising, Here’s What Could Trigger A Sharp Increase
Bitcoin price is slowly moving higher above $19,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum once it clears the $20,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained well bid and started a decent increase above $19,500. The price is trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Bitcoin Struggles To Break Past $19,500 As New Twist Surfaces, Here’s What To Expect
BTC’s price shows strength but has struggled to break past $19,500 as the price continues to move in circles. BTC bounced from a low of $18,200 after the price rallied toward $19,800 but was rejected by sellers. The price of BTC continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential...
Polygon’s MATIC Price Prediction: Why Bulls Aim $1 or Higher
MATIC price started a steady increase from the $0.720 support zone. Polygon buyers might now aim a push towards the key $1.00 resistance. MATIC price is gaining pace above the $0.80 level against the US dollar. The price is trading well above $0.800 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
Maker DAO Trends Higher As 50 EMA Holds As Support, Can The Price Breach $1,200?
MKR’s price shows strength as the price breaks out of a downtrend with good volume with eyes set on $1,200. MKR bounced from a low of $600 as the price rallied to a high of $1,000, preparing for a rally as the price eyes $1,200 key resistance. The price...
Ethereum In Tight Range – Will Selling Pressure Push ETH Below $1,250?
Ethereum, the undisputed ruler of the altcoin market, is now stuck in a bear market as the token struggles to break the $1,300 resistance level. However, the current market price is $1,302.87, only 0.22 percent more than the key psychological buy point. Despite how good this sounds, the way the...
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Shows Bullish Signs, Will Price Breach $1.5?
TWT’s price shows strength as the price breaks out of a downtrend with good volume with eyes set on $1.5. TWT bounced from a low of $0.88 as the price rallied to a high of $1, preparing for a rally as the price showed bullish signs. The price of...
Quant (QNT) Skyrockets Through $200 – Here Is Why
While the broader crypto market continues to linger in bear territory, one cryptocurrency continues its steep climb undeterred and now occupies rank #27 in the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Quant (QNT) was trading at half its price exactly one month ago. Today, QNT broke through the $200 mark for...
What Zombiechain? Cardano Tops Blockchains In Active Developer Counts
Cardano has often come under fire from those in the crypto space who have often mocked the apparent ‘lack of growth’ of the network. This has been especially more prominent when it comes to the decentralized finance (DeFi) part of the blockchain, as it continues to remain well behind its counterparts in the sector. However, the talks of Cardano being a ‘dead’ blockchain could not be further from the truth given how much development is being carried out.
Ethereum Price Attempts To Move Upwards As It Tries To Break Consolidation, What’s Next?
Ethereum price displayed a recovery on its one-day chart. In the past 24 hours, the coin rose by 3%, which has now shifted the altcoin’s support level to a new one. The Altcoin is still not out of the woods as the bears continue to dominate. Buyers are still...
TRON Makes Record For Period Spent In Deflationary State – Good For TRX?
TRON (TRX), a lesser known cryptocurrency when compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Dogecoin, made a loud noise in April 2021 when Tron Foundation announced the asset successfully leaped into the deflation era. In doing so, TRON managed to be the first ever deflationary virtual currency in the world, reducing...
Algorand Social Activity Reaches 13 Million – Time To Buy ALGO?
Algorand recently received a big boost for its blockchain ecosystem courtesy of Hivemind Capital’s $25 million investment to the decentralized finance (DeFi) Layer 1 chain. Algorand DeFi ecosystem recently attained new all-time high in total locked value. ALGO registered a 3.23% price surge before experiencing minor price correction once...
Cardano Finds Breathing Room At $0.35 Support – Is This Enough For ADA?
Cardano is somehow keeping in-step with cryptocurrency frontrunners Bitcoin and Ethereum, sitting on price increase on its intraday chart. Cardano failed to hold the $0.41 crucial support range and settle to the new support marker of $0.36. ADA is forecasted to trade from $.0403 to $0.416 in the coming days.
Elrond (EGLD) Price May Break Past $56 Hurdle – Here’s How
Elrond, together with Polygon and Uniswap, were the three altcoins mentioned in a recent news report by CNBC to watch out for this month as they managed to tally significant gains despite the continued grip of bears in the crypto market. Elrond is currently in a bullish pattern, ready to...
Interested In Investing In Crypto? Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Hedera Are Three Top Coins to Keep an Eye On
Cryptocurrencies are a good investment option for people of all income levels and ages. Cryptocurrencies are increasingly popular because of their many benefits, including inflation-proof returns, data privacy, and the absence of third-party interference. Furthermore, as blockchain technology evolves, people can now utilize cryptocurrencies for purposes other than basic trading....
