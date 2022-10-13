Read full article on original website
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Why this Republican won’t be voting for Derek Schmidt or Kris Kobach | Commentary
GOP former state school board member says Laura Kelly and Chris Mann are better choices.
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri
I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
Roger Marshall, Laura Kelly stumble while wading into former Kansas governors’ loyalties
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and GOP U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall earn fact-check fixes for comments on loyalties of former Govs. Jeff Colyer and Sam Brownback. The post Roger Marshall, Laura Kelly stumble while wading into former Kansas governors’ loyalties appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
What you need to know about two Kansas constitutional amendments on the upcoming ballot
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first proposal would allow state lawmakers to veto actions and decisions made by the executive branch of state government. When Kansas' leaders can't agree, the resulting fight can lead to public unrest as we saw with the pandemic response. You may remember the orders to close schools, churches and businesses and the resulting protests in the streets.
Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card
I don’t believe Attorney General Derek Schmidt is racist. But he’s staking his campaign for governor on the belief that Kansans are. Twice within recent days, the Republican’s lagging campaign has deployed racially fraught ads and rhetoric, all with the apparent goal of scaring voters. It has distorted good work by honorable Kansans and played […] The post Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified
A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver in Nebraska
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. The sheriff’s office informed the NPS that a vehicle believed to be involved in investigation — a black Mazda — was traveling through Nebraska.
Why are flags at half-staff today?
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Oct. 3, across the state in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter: Elk Took Hours To Die Because Wyoming Rancher Wouldn’t Grant Trespass
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joshua Sunberg said he had to live every hunter’s worst nightmare as he watched a bull elk he’d shot in Wyoming on Monday slowly die. “He was sitting there wounded, suffering,” Sunberg, of Iowa, told Cowboy State Daily on...
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
krcgtv.com
What will winter bring Missouri and the rest of the country?
Since 1970, we have seen a slight warming trend for the snow months to the tune of about 3.5 F overall or about 0.01 as per data taken in 2017. When looking back, we can find years similar in conditions leading up to winter to this year and use that data as a rough outlook on how Winter may want to play out.
cowboystatedaily.com
Update: Man Stuck In Bottom Of Outhouse For Three Hours Vows Not To Do It Again
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Everyone deserves some time-off. Just to unplug and get off the grid. A helpful video has been released that can dispel any notions that getting stuck in the bottom of an outhouse is a vacation of sorts. In August, Cowboy State...
