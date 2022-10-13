Read full article on original website
Xi Touts COVID Fight, China Economic Model in Party Congress Speech
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday touted the ruling Communist Party's fight against COVID-19 while reiterating support for the private sector and allowing markets to play a key role even as China fine-tunes a "socialist economic system." During a speech at the start of a congress where...
China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity in Letter to NKorea, State Media Says
SEOUL — In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported Sunday.
Despite Costs, Xi Defends China’s Zero-COVID Policy
HONG KONG — Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his commitment to his government’s zero-COVID policy during an address to the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th Party Congress Sunday. Analysts say the remarks may disappoint many people who were hoping Xi would abandon tight restrictions that have shut out...
Xi Jinping — The Man Leading China for Better or Worse
Standing before some 2,300 Chinese Communist Party elite members and giving a nearly two-hour long speech at the opening of the Party Congress, China's President Xi Jinping looked in full control, at the helm of a giant nation growing ever more powerful economically and geopolitically. But applause aside, Xi knows...
Blinken 'Very Different China' Emerging Under Xi Jinping
Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the People’s Republic of China (PRC) poses a challenge to the United States national interests in the coming years but despite “the emergence of clearly adversarial aspects,” there are also “cooperative aspects” in the bilateral relationship such as fighting climate change and promoting global health.
Despite Tough Words, Japan Might Not Enter a Taiwan War
Taipei — As Japan continues to ramp up its military, perceptions about how it would be used during a possible war between Taiwan and China differ greatly between its public messaging abroad and domestic views at home, according to analysts. While not formal diplomatic allies, neighbors Japan and Taiwan...
Japan Orders Investigation of Unification Church
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered an investigation into the Unification Church after the assassination for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led to the revelation of close ties between the group and members of Japan’s ruling party. Kishida said Monday that Education and Culture Minister Keiko Nagaoka would...
No Special Debt-Rescheduling Deal with China, Pakistan Finance Minister Says
Washington — Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said he would not approach China any differently than he would other countries as his government seeks to reschedule debt, and he expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to repay loans despite a struggling economy ravaged by devastating rains and floods. Dar was...
Protests, Concerns Grow Over Moves by Hard-Line Iran Leadership
The Biden administration said it would “vigorously enforce sanctions” on Tehran after Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine Monday. The White House also expressed doubt that a nuclear deal negotiations impasse could be quickly resolved, and protesters inside Iran are still pushing back against the hard-line government. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
Australia Rescinds Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
Australia’s center-left government is reversing a decision by the previous conservative administration to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the decision Tuesday in Canberra, saying the city’s status should be decided through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. Wong...
Protesters March in Paris as French Refinery Strikes Continue
Paris — Three weeks into a refinery strike that has caused fuel shortages across the country, tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris on Sunday, adding to a growing picture of defiance and anger about inflation. The demonstration against the rising cost of living on Sunday was called...
Fears for Iranian Climber Who Defied Hijab Law While Overseas
Seoul, south korea — The fate of a top Iranian female athlete was unclear Tuesday after she competed in an international rock-climbing competition in South Korea without wearing the head covering mandated by her country’s government. Elnaz Rekabi received global headlines after she participated in the International Federation...
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Capital With Waves of Drones, Killing 4
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged allies to provide Ukraine with air defense weapons after a wave of explosives-laden Russian drones hit Kyiv on Monday, killing four people. "To guarantee the protection of our skies and reduce the possibilities for Russian terrorists to zero, we need significantly more air defense systems...
EU Sanctions Iran 'Morality Police' for Crackdown on Protesters
Washington — The European Union on Monday sanctioned officials of Iran's morality police and Tehran's information minister for their role in the Islamic Republic's violent crackdown on protesters demonstrating against the death of a young woman held by the morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
Iran Prison Fire Erupts Amid Continued Protests
Washington — Iran said four inmates were killed and 61 injured in a towering fire at Tehran’s Evin prison, a facility where political prisoners and anti-government activists are detained. State television Sunday aired video apparently showing that calm had been restored at the facility. The judiciary said the...
Russian Airstrikes Hit Ukrainian Energy Sites
Russian forces carried out airstrikes Tuesday on multiple Ukrainian cities, with targets that included energy facilities. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, said three strikes hit a power supply facility in Kyiv. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were reported in the northern part of the...
US, Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police
WASHINGTON — U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who...
Secretary Blinken Promotes Tech Diplomacy in Silicon Valley
Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Silicon Valley this week comes as the Biden administration is promoting more investment in technology but also enacting more restrictions on selling technology to businesses in China. Michelle Quinn reports.
Ousted Pakistan PM Khan Sweeps Key By-Election
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s deposed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has swept a key by-election, reinforcing his opposition party’s call for the embattled coalition government to announce early general elections in the country. Khan was a candidate for seven of the eight seats up for grabs in the...
Biden: UK Leader's Original Economic Plan 'Was a Mistake'
PORTLAND, Oregon — U.S. President Joe Biden says he thought British Prime Minister Liz Truss' original economic plan was a mistake and that he wasn’t alone. Truss’ plan led to a steep dive in the value of the British pound. "I wasn't the only one that thought...
