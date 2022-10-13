Read full article on original website
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)justpene50New York City, NY
Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax CardBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Who Is Wesley Brownlee? What We Know About Suspected Stockton Serial Killer
Police said Brownlee, 43, has a criminal history in California and Arizona connected with past drug violations, traffic violations and a DUI.
Man Chokes Wife to Death, Fatally Stabs 12-Year-Old Daughter: Police
Peter Nash was apprehended by police after the bodies of his wife Jillu Nash and their mentally ill daughter Louise Nash was found in their home.
TLC Faces Backlash as '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Criticize Show for Keeping Angela
Fans have once again questioned TLC for keeping Angela Deem on the '90 Day Fiancé' cast following her latest scenes with husband Michael Ilesanmi.
Mom's Fury at 'Rude' Teen Nephew Criticizing Her Parenting Cheered Online
"I wouldn't engage with a 13-year-old on parenting," said one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
Woman Backed for Banning Sister From Staying Over After She 'Trashed' Home
"If Becky did that to a hotel room she would be forced to pay for damages," said one irritated reply on the Reddit post.
Man and Woman Die in Suspected Murder-Suicide, 3 Kids Found in Home: Police
Florida police believe the man stabbed the woman before turning the knife on himself.
Bride Not Inviting Sister to Wedding and Downgrading Dad's Role Applauded
The bride-to-be admitted that other family members had slammed her decision not to invite her sister to the wedding.
Woman Furious With Ex for Giving His Daughter Her Name Slammed
The woman was blasted online and told by several commenters that she does not own her name.
Mom Urged To Dump Husband After Glamorous In-Laws Brand Her 'Ugly'
"The whole family, including your husband, sound like bullies," said one commenter on the viral post.
Kelly Rowland Says Beyoncé's Mom Scolded Her Over 'Bad Parenting Moment'
The singer laughed while saying Tina Knowles asked: "Why the hell you do something like that?"
Mom Backed for 'Abusing' Son's Girlfriend
"An adult should have the self control not to act that way. Especially towards a minor," one user commented.
Mom Telling Ex's Wife Truth About Their Son Cheered: 'Ruin Their Marriage'
"It's not your place to lie for someone who tossed away a child because it was inconvenient," said one comment on the viral Reddit post.
Nicki Clyne: What Happened to NXIVM Member and Where Is She Now?
Nicki Clyne is featured in Episode 1 of HBO's "The Vow", Part Two, discussing her affiliation with NXIVM and her support for its founder, Keith Raniere.
Woman's Mystery Tattoo Stuns Viewers: 'Googling Laser Places'
Although she considered getting the tattoo removed, Tahlia Pritchard told Newsweek she's had a change of heart.
Mom Inviting Close Friend on Family Vacation Sparks Concern Over Affair
In a Reddit post, an unnamed teen described how her mom stays over at her friend's house "two to three times a week."
Tim Allen 'Woke' Joke Results in Backlash, References to Drug Charges
"Who is the face of woke," the 69-year-old actor tweeted. "Do wokees have a club house in someone's backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere?"
'American Horror Story: NYC' Release Schedule: How Season 11 Is Different
'American Horror Story: NYC' is the latest installment of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series, but Season 11 will differ from previous outings of the show.
Is Hen Star Aisha Hinds Leaving '9-1-1'?
Aisha Hinds has played Hen Wilson since Season 1 of "9-1-1" on FOX, but does a new career as a doctor loom?
Groom Dragged for Reaction to Brother Rejecting Wedding Invite: 'Bullying'
Commenters were shocked to learn why the man's brother refuses to attend.
Who is Jenna Lyons? Star Joins 'Real Housewives of New York' Reboot Cast
The entire cast of "The Real Housewives of New York" has been replaced ahead of the Bravo show's upcoming Season 14.
