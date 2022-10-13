Read full article on original website
Related
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Deer Tramples Utah Family's Dog to Death in Backyard in Unprovoked Attack
Deer rarely attack humans or pets, but they can be aggressive when protecting newborn fawns and during the mating season.
Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'
A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
Golden Retriever Meeting Human 'Baby Brother' Melts Hearts Online
A video of a golden retriever has melted hearts online after it met its human "baby brother" for the first time. Dogs are often called man's best friend—and after seeing Riley the dog's reaction to meeting a new family member, it's hard to disagree with that statement. It is...
Woman Backed for Banning Sister From Staying Over After She 'Trashed' Home
"If Becky did that to a hotel room she would be forced to pay for damages," said one irritated reply on the Reddit post.
Dog Not Fussed About Doing Walks Has Internet in Stitches: 'What Are You?'
A video of a dog looking less than enthusiastic about doing any activities has gone viral on TikTok, where it had garnered a million views at the time of publishing. The video of the Saint Bernese (a crossbreed between a Saint Bernard and a Bernese Mountain Dog) shared by the TikTok account @watsonthestbernese was posted with a caption that read: "what are you [one eyebrow raised face emoji]... #what #notadog #dogtok #Watson #watsonthestbernese #dogmom."
Labrador Demanding Kisses From Dad in the Middle of DIY Job Melts Hearts
A cute silver Labrador has gone viral on TikTok after "helping" her humans with some DIY.
Elderly Rescue Dogs Treated to 'Pup Party' With Cake and Games of Twister
Noël Kiswiney from Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary said the peanut butter flavored cake was a hit with the canines who attended.
Feel-Good Clip Shows Golden Retriever Who Loves Handyman: 'Favorite Person'
A golden retriever has boosted the internet's serotonin levels as he gets excited every time he sees the maintenance man. In a series of videos, Gordy, who lives in Tampa, Florida, is walking down the corridor when he hears the man's keys jangle. He then runs down to be greeted by his "favorite person."
Cocker Spaniel Protecting Puppy From Telling-Off Leaves Internet Laughing
"'Your Honor, my client is innocent," joked one TikTok user.
Joy as Dog, Aged 18, Who Struggles To Walk Gets Beach Trip in Baby Carrier
"You can clearly tell that you have given her the best life. Look at that wittle smile," wrote one TikTok user.
Emotional Moment Family Realize Their Missing Dog Is Home Caught on Camera
"What an amazing moment for this family!!!" one user said.
Worker Hailed A 'Hero' For Rescuing Dog From Tracks As Train Approached
"I couldn't let go—it would have wriggled free again—so I just held on and two people came along and hauled me up to my feet."
Dog Heartbroken Over Phantom Pregnancy Meets New Puppy in Emotional Video
A dog distraught over a phantom pregnancy meeting a new puppy for the first time has the internet in tears. In a video posted to TikTok by Cheryl Cruz (@cherylcruz92) on September 2, Skye the border collie can be seen rubbing noses and playing with her new sister, a puppy named Luna. Recently suffering from a phantom pregnancy, Cheryl said she adopted Luna so Skye could have a real puppy to love.
German Shepherd Using Dishwasher To Rest on Melts Hearts: 'Clean Puppy'
A German Shepherd has melted hearts online after a video of it laying on a dishwasher door—disobeying its owners, who were trying to get it off of it—went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok by the pup's owner, under the username Hushangnaim, shows the dog...
Puppies Meeting Each Other for First Time in Store Hearts Online
An image of two dogs meeting at a pet shop has gone viral on Reddit, where it received 11,400 upvotes at the time of this writing. The image shared by Reddit user evvaroseshayk shows a tiny golden retriever puppy on a leash with its nose touching the nose of another little dog also held by a leash.
Elephant Filmed Giving Birth in Wild in Incredibly Rare Footage
"Although elephant births are common, seeing one occur in the wild is a special event," David Daballen of Save the Elephants told Newsweek.
Tears as Rescue Dog Is Reunited With Her Sister From Romania in Viral Clip
"A member of a pack recognized another member of the pack… Lovely," one user said.
Precious Moment Senior Dog Still Clings to 'Safety' Toy Years After Rescue
"He has to have his safety rawhide nearby at all times," said the 13-year-old pup's loving owners.
Debate as Woman Wants to Leave Kids at Home to Enjoy Vacation With Husband
A young mother has split opinion after asking for thoughts on her plan to leave her small children and go on holiday.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1002M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0