Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
Golden Retriever Meeting Human 'Baby Brother' Melts Hearts Online

A video of a golden retriever has melted hearts online after it met its human "baby brother" for the first time. Dogs are often called man's best friend—and after seeing Riley the dog's reaction to meeting a new family member, it's hard to disagree with that statement. It is...
Dog Not Fussed About Doing Walks Has Internet in Stitches: 'What Are You?'

A video of a dog looking less than enthusiastic about doing any activities has gone viral on TikTok, where it had garnered a million views at the time of publishing. The video of the Saint Bernese (a crossbreed between a Saint Bernard and a Bernese Mountain Dog) shared by the TikTok account @watsonthestbernese was posted with a caption that read: "what are you [one eyebrow raised face emoji]... #what #notadog #dogtok #Watson #watsonthestbernese #dogmom."
Dog Heartbroken Over Phantom Pregnancy Meets New Puppy in Emotional Video

A dog distraught over a phantom pregnancy meeting a new puppy for the first time has the internet in tears. In a video posted to TikTok by Cheryl Cruz (@cherylcruz92) on September 2, Skye the border collie can be seen rubbing noses and playing with her new sister, a puppy named Luna. Recently suffering from a phantom pregnancy, Cheryl said she adopted Luna so Skye could have a real puppy to love.
Puppies Meeting Each Other for First Time in Store Hearts Online

An image of two dogs meeting at a pet shop has gone viral on Reddit, where it received 11,400 upvotes at the time of this writing. The image shared by Reddit user evvaroseshayk shows a tiny golden retriever puppy on a leash with its nose touching the nose of another little dog also held by a leash.
