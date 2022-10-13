ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

4 Charged Following Shoplifting Investigation in Atlantic City, NJ

Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
Atlantic City man pleads guilty in drug-induced death

An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty to the 2020 drug-induced death of a man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. Ramon Rivera, 51, also admitted to distribution of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. Felipe Popocati Garcia Lopez, 42, died after he and another man were found unresponsive inside Haps Laundromat on...
Missing man believed to be in Atlantic City

A Williamstown man missing for nine days is likely in Atlantic City, loved ones tell BreakingAC. Anthony Collier’s mother said she last spoke to her son on Oct. 8. It is not like him not to reach out, she told BreakingAC. Someone did see him at the Atlantic City...
Driver Sought In Deadly Philadelphia Hit-Run Crash

Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run accident that left one person dead on Friday, Oct. 14. that left a Philadelphia man dead. A 62-year-old man was crossing Verree Street near Rhawn Street in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood when a southbound driver struck him just before 8 p.m., city police said.
Philadelphia councilman blames lack of police enforcement for continued illegal ATV riders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard over the weekend. The vehicles are illegal to operate on the streets of Philadelphia, and there are renewed calls for the city to crack down on the riders.Critics say the vehicles are not only a nuisance, but they're also extremely dangerous.Dozens of dirt bikes, quads and ATVs rolled down North Broad Street Saturday afternoon in the shadow of police headquarters.This past weekend, Center City and other neighborhoods were inundated with vehicles that police claim often aren't street-legal.A shooting Saturday night at 7th and South...
Assault arrest made in Wildwood H2Oi rally

A Monmouth County man has been arrested in the assault of a police officer during the chaos at an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last month. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and obstruction of justice. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s...
Women From Egg Harbor City and Clementon, NJ, Admit Meth Trafficking

Two South Jersey women have admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and they now potentially face decades behind bars and millions of dollars in fines. 42-year-old Sherri Craig of Clementon and 27-year-old Shannon Foster of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
