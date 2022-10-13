Read full article on original website
4 Charged Following Shoplifting Investigation in Atlantic City, NJ
Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
Atlantic City man pleads guilty in drug-induced death
An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty to the 2020 drug-induced death of a man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. Ramon Rivera, 51, also admitted to distribution of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. Felipe Popocati Garcia Lopez, 42, died after he and another man were found unresponsive inside Haps Laundromat on...
A woman was arrested Monday after she drove her car into a crowd of teenagers at a Glassboro apartment complex, police said. The alleged incident began with a fight between the woman, Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, and others at the Hollybush Apartment Complex shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Glassboro Police Department.
CAMDEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in July has resulted in murder charges for four city residents, including a juvenile. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests and charges on Monday. All four were charged on Oct. 3. Responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police...
Police in Glassboro say a fight at an apartment complex ended with three teenagers being hit by a vehicle and the driver is now facing attempted murder charges. The scene unfolded around 4:30 Monday afternoon at the Hollybush Apartments off of New Street. Officers were called to the scene for...
Missing man believed to be in Atlantic City
A Williamstown man missing for nine days is likely in Atlantic City, loved ones tell BreakingAC. Anthony Collier’s mother said she last spoke to her son on Oct. 8. It is not like him not to reach out, she told BreakingAC. Someone did see him at the Atlantic City...
fox29.com
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she hopped a curb and struck three teen girls while trying to flee a large fight near a New Jersey apartment complex. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
Three men and one juvenile have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Camden this past summer. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on the evening of July 27th, Camden County Police officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter activation in the 100 block of North 25th Street.
Driver Sought In Deadly Philadelphia Hit-Run Crash
Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run accident that left one person dead on Friday, Oct. 14. that left a Philadelphia man dead. A 62-year-old man was crossing Verree Street near Rhawn Street in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood when a southbound driver struck him just before 8 p.m., city police said.
Priest carjacked in Philadelphia while removing wheelchair from car
A priest from the area is the latest Philadelphia carjacking victim. The carjacking happened Sunday night in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, near the border of Port Richmond. Officials said police in New Jersey have found the car.
Philadelphia councilman blames lack of police enforcement for continued illegal ATV riders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard over the weekend. The vehicles are illegal to operate on the streets of Philadelphia, and there are renewed calls for the city to crack down on the riders.Critics say the vehicles are not only a nuisance, but they're also extremely dangerous.Dozens of dirt bikes, quads and ATVs rolled down North Broad Street Saturday afternoon in the shadow of police headquarters.This past weekend, Center City and other neighborhoods were inundated with vehicles that police claim often aren't street-legal.A shooting Saturday night at 7th and South...
ATLANTIC CITY — What started as a wellness check led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of a cache of weapons and drugs. On Monday, Oct. 10, two officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen on South Michigan Avenue regarding two individuals inside a parked car, possibly experiencing a medical emergency.
US Marshals offer $5K reward for teen suspect in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Dayron Burney-Thorn is wanted for murder and related charges in relation to the shooting death of a 14-year-old on September 27 following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.
Troy Fletcher is charged with murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month, according to police.
Assault arrest made in Wildwood H2Oi rally
A Monmouth County man has been arrested in the assault of a police officer during the chaos at an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last month. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and obstruction of justice. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s...
fox29.com
Video: Man shot three times during attempted robbery in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating an attempted robbery that ended in gunshots in Kensington. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. on the 3200 block of North Front Street. Officials say a 30-year-old man was shot three times in his lower back and hip during an...
Atlantic City wellness check led to two guns and a lot of pot, police say
Atlantic City police checking on a couple inside a parked car found two guns and more than 14½ pounds of marijuana. A resident flagged down Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu just before 6 p.m. Monday for two people inside a parked car possibly having a medical emergency, according to the report.
Women From Egg Harbor City and Clementon, NJ, Admit Meth Trafficking
Two South Jersey women have admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and they now potentially face decades behind bars and millions of dollars in fines. 42-year-old Sherri Craig of Clementon and 27-year-old Shannon Foster of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford
A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
fox29.com
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say a teenage suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School surrendered to police on Monday. Troy Fletcher, 15, had a lawyer present when he turned himself into homicide detectives on multiple charges, according to police. Fletcher is facing several charges,...
