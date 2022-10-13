PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard over the weekend. The vehicles are illegal to operate on the streets of Philadelphia, and there are renewed calls for the city to crack down on the riders.Critics say the vehicles are not only a nuisance, but they're also extremely dangerous.Dozens of dirt bikes, quads and ATVs rolled down North Broad Street Saturday afternoon in the shadow of police headquarters.This past weekend, Center City and other neighborhoods were inundated with vehicles that police claim often aren't street-legal.A shooting Saturday night at 7th and South...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO