ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Tips to avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

By Shelby Pay
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxPFA_0iXchFCo00

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This week is the 100th anniversary of ‘ Fire Prevention Week ’ across the country. So, over the next few days, we will bring you tips to help avoid future emergencies in your home.

When you think about fire prevention, there are certain tips that immediately come to mind, but with the weather cooling down and home heating sources turning on, there is a less noticeable danger to look out for – carbon monoxide.

Reactions to NY Labor Commissioner’s decision to change ‘Farm Overtime Threshold’

“Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless, so you don’t know that it’s there unless you have a detector that goes off,” explained Utica Fire Chief, Scott Ingersoll .

“As we approach the heating season, we do notice an uptick in the reports of carbon monoxide alarms going off, or issues with furnaces, hot water heaters, and things of that nature. Carbon monoxide, over 100 parts per million is going to make you nauseous, and sick, and once we start reaching over 400 parts per million, you can have decreased respiratory rates, and be rapidly approaching death.”

According to the CDC , each year at least 430 people die each year in the United States from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The majority of the time that a carbon monoxide detector is going to go off is due to a faulty appliance,” explained Ingersoll, “So, what the fire department does is we bring a monitor in, and we double check and make sure that your carbon monoxide monitor is actually functioning.”

Newport residents discuss solar development

But the Fire Department is not the only organization that can help.

“National Grid is a great resource when you think you have an issue with carbon monoxide they will come and evaluate the furnace.”

There are a lot of layers to fire prevention and home safety, so I’ll be bringing you some of the most important information over the next few days that everyone should know to keep you and your family safe from harm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Red Cross expands blood donation eligibility

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The American Red Cross is now inviting those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland, or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns about mad cow disease to give blood and help save lives. “People who spend time in the 80s and 90s who previously are not […]
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Home Safety Tips to Prevent a Fire Emergency

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – For those who might have missed it yesterday, this week is ‘Fire Prevention Week’ across the country. The theme for this year is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape” – further reinforcing the importance of a home escape plan in case of an emergency. According to the National Fire Protection Association’s […]
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

2nd Annual ‘P-TECH Engineering Wars’ at Innovare Advancement Center

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, October 14th, Students from the Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES (OMH) Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program competed in the second annual ‘Engineering Wars’ at Innovare Advancement Center in Rome. Tenth-grade students from ten schools across the state were teamed up and hard at work designing, building, testing, and […]
ROME, NY
WETM 18 News

Rainbow Fentanyl: What it looks like & what you should do to protect kids

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Multi-colored fentanyl pills, nicknamed “rainbow fentanyl,” have seen an increasing seizure in New York state and across the country.  On Oct. 12th, New York announced a significant seizure of fentanyl, approximately 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills in white and blue powder form. Oneida County Opioid Task Force as well as the Center […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Utica rallies past EC men’s soccer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pioneers rallied past the Soaring Eagles in the second half on Saturday. The Elmira College men’s soccer team lost an Empire 8 contest at home to Utica 2-1 on Saturday. Alessandro Lancia scored a goal just past 11 minutes into the game to put the Purple & Gold in front […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy