It is with great sadness that the family of Lawrence Penrod Huling, Jr., shares the news of his peaceful passing on October 15th at the age of 73. Lawrence entered this life on January 3, 1949, in Somerset, Kentucky, and was the loving son of Lawrence and Esther (Decker) Huling. He was the oldest of six siblings and grew up surrounded by his family. In 1956, he and his family moved to Madison, Indiana. It was there that he met and fell in love with Donna K. Stephan. They were united in marriage and blessed with three children: Lauren, Angela, and Nathan. Lawrence served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War for which he received a Purple Heart. Lawrence and his wife relocated to Robbins, Tennessee, and after they spent time traveling and residing between Madison, Indiana, and Robbins, Tennessee. He was skilled in many areas of work. Lawrence enjoyed woodworking as a hobby. He also took pride in growing and harvesting his garden each year, maintaining his cabin, and expanding his homestead. Lawrence was a proud Papaw of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

ROBBINS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO