ktoo.org
Should Alaska hold another constitutional convention? Voters share how they’re weighing the question
Alaskans are asked every 10 years whether they want to hold another constitutional convention. The question is usually defeated by a wide margin, but polling this year shows it’s a closer race. Campaigns on both sides are investing time and money to fight for votes, although the no campaign is outspending the yes side by a wide margin.
ktoo.org
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this...
ktoo.org
High winds, heavy rains expected midweek as strong low pressure system impacts Southeast Alaska
Southeast Alaska’s first big fall storm is forecast to wash ashore this week. Kimberly Vaughan with the National Weather Service in Juneau says it’ll bring strong winds and heavy rains to the panhandle. “There’s a hurricane force low that’s tracking across the Gulf,” she said in an on-air...
