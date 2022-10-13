Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)justpene50New York City, NY
Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax CardBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Tia Mowry Chicly Elevates Houndstooth Minidress With 6-Inch Platform Pumps at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022
Tia Mowry took a preppy piece to new heights at Elle’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Monday night. The “Sister, Sister” star was all smiles while posing for photos on the black carpet at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. Mowry appeared on the scene in a black and white houndstooth minidress by Balmain. The fun frock had a halter neckline, cinched bodice, pleated skirt and was decorated with gold buttons at the center. To further elevate the moment, the “Family Reunion” actress added oversized gold hoop earrings, a slew of arm candy and chunky midi rings. For glam, Mowry...
James Corden Getting Banned From A Restaurant For Being Rude Is Now A Hilarious Meme
"James Corden is banned from my mom's house."
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boyband, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
Simu Liu To Headline ‘Seven Wonders’ Series Adaptation In Works At Prime Video; Justin Lin To Direct
EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video is developing Seven Wonders, an action-adventure series based on Ben Mezrich’s novel, headlined and executive produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. The project, written by Adam Cozad (The Legend Of Tarzan) and to be directed by Justin Lin (S.W.A.T.), hails from Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment, Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Company (Black Adam) and Universal Television, where Lin and Perfect Storm are under a deal. Related Story From Marvel Superhero To Jennifer Lopez's Adversary, Simu Liu Lands First Villain Role In Netflix's 'Atlas'; Sterling K. Brown Also Joins Cast Related Story Behind 'Rings Of Power's...
The 4th Annual Macro HBCU Summit Announces Its In-Person Microfestival At Howard University; Charles D. King And Ryan Coogler To Appear
EXCLUSIVE: The 4th Annual MACRO HBCU Summit (www.StayMACRO.com), presented by Chase Sapphire® will be in-person again this year on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Howard University in Washington, DC. The microfestival will host an array of panels, food trucks, giveaways and a film screening. The inaugural summit debuted on the campus of Howard University in 2019 with the mission to engage and educate students on a myriad of careers, opportunities and paths in the media and entertainment fields. A host of other entertainment industry executives are confirmed to appear this year including actress Naturi Naughton, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, M88 partner/talent manager Oronde Garrett, UTA talent agent Yasmine Pearl, journalist/TV host Gia...
8 Questions With Veronica Roth As She Chats About Her Latest Book, "Poster Girl"
Station Eleven meets The Minority Report in Roth's latest, and she's here to tell you a little more about why your next read should be Poster Girl.
Voices: The real story of the Watcher is terrifying – but the series is just cringey
When The Watcher story first became public in 2018, people around the world devoured it with a seemingly insatiable appetite as conspiracy theories exploded and armchair detectives fell down rabbit holes.The tale – about a suburban family receiving a series of threatening letters from a person calling themselves “The Watcher” – resonated as particularly terrifying for three reasons. One, at its heart was the fundamental feeling of security craved by everyone everywhere – safety in one’s own home. The Watcher seemed to be able to hear and see the Broaddus family at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey; any...
"Bros." Was Always Going To Have A Hard Time Being A Successful Hit
Despite being a quality film, Bros. faced the uphill battle from the start for being a theatrical release of a film in a practically dead genre while marketing itself as something it wasn't.
If You're Obsessed With "House Of The Dragon," You'll Want To Take These 5 Quizzes Immediately
Welcome, lords and fair ladies. Let's get down to quiz-ness!
Comments / 0