Amos Morgan, Deer Lodge
Amos Morgan, born September 5, 1965, went to be with Jesus on October 15, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Kilby Morgan; parents, Angmon Morgan and Josie Stephens; and brother, Avery Morgan. He is survived by his parents, Don and Kathy Carrol; daughter, Tessa Kilby; son,...
Cathy Eldean Hughes, Oliver Springs
Cathy Eldean Hughes, of Oliver Springs, TN, went to her Heavenly Home on the morning of Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at the age of 62. Cathy was born in Kingsport, TN on July 14th, 1960. Being the daughter of an airman, she grew up in many different states and communities....
Robert Joseph Blackson Sr, Rockwood (formerly of Dayton, Ohio)
Mr. Robert Joseph Blackson Sr, age 91 of the Westel community of Rockwood, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on September 6, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He was an extremely hard-working man and loved to work. He was a member of the Daysville Baptist Church. He spent 24 years at NCR in Dayton Ohio before moving to Tennessee, where he retired from Franklin Limestone. He is preceded in death by his parents: Harry Raymond Blackson & Minerva Carter Blackson; wife: Audrey Newport Blackson; and 6 siblings. He is survived by:
Ernest Hughart, Harriman
Ernest Hughart, age 88 of Harriman, went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born on February 23, 1934, in Oak Hill, West Virginia where he lived until his parents moved to East Tennessee when he was just a teenager. Ernest lived in this area the rest of his life and was a faithful and longtime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He loved his wife, Faye with all his heart and her happiness made him happy. In addition to caring for and loving his wife, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and being actively involved in his church.
Lavada Lynn Bratcher, Coalfield
Lavada Lynn Bratcher, age 50 passed away on Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, at her home in Coalfield. She was born and raised in Oliver Springs and was lovingly known as “Mom” or “Sissy”. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and loved all animals. She was a huge fan of country music singer Kenny Chesney and had a great love for her family and for the Lord.
Lawrence Penrod Huling Jr, Robbins TN
It is with great sadness that the family of Lawrence Penrod Huling, Jr., shares the news of his peaceful passing on October 15th at the age of 73. Lawrence entered this life on January 3, 1949, in Somerset, Kentucky, and was the loving son of Lawrence and Esther (Decker) Huling. He was the oldest of six siblings and grew up surrounded by his family. In 1956, he and his family moved to Madison, Indiana. It was there that he met and fell in love with Donna K. Stephan. They were united in marriage and blessed with three children: Lauren, Angela, and Nathan. Lawrence served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War for which he received a Purple Heart. Lawrence and his wife relocated to Robbins, Tennessee, and after they spent time traveling and residing between Madison, Indiana, and Robbins, Tennessee. He was skilled in many areas of work. Lawrence enjoyed woodworking as a hobby. He also took pride in growing and harvesting his garden each year, maintaining his cabin, and expanding his homestead. Lawrence was a proud Papaw of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Brenda L. VanNorstran, Wartburg
Brenda L. VanNorstran, age 59, of Wartburg passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Brenda enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and being with her pets. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents Farwell &...
Anita Gail Lane Gunter, Wartburg
Anita Gail Lane Gunter, age 63, of Wartburg passed away on October 13, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born on March 20, 1959. Anita graduated from Central High School in 1977. After graduating she became a homemaker who loved raising her two children. She had the “green thumb” to raising her flowers, she loved decorating and loved going to the beach. But her grandchildren were her whole world. She will be missed by all who knew her and her fur baby Buffy. She would always tell people “My girls are my world”.
Teresa Robbins Lambdin, Andersonville
Teresa Robbins Lambdin, 56, of Andersonville, Tennessee went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Teresa was of the Baptist faith and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Teresa was born on February 6, 1966, to Roma and James Disney in Knoxville, Tennessee. She...
Roane County School Board Meeting Rescheduled
The Roane County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022, has been RESCHEDULED for Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Roane County Board of Education, Edward E. Williams Building, located at 105 Bluff Road in Kingston.
