High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale jokes she hasn't aged in TikTok

Ashley Tisdale used a scene from Twilight to joke about her ageless appearance since filming High School Musical.

In a TikTok video, the actress mouthed the dialogue from Kristen Stewart, who plays Bella Swan, asking Robert Pattinson, who plays vampire Edward Cullen, how long he had been 17.

“A while,” Tisdale lip-synced.

Fans asked the star to “drop her skincare routine” in comments on the video, while others said that she looked the same as she did on Disney Channel.

