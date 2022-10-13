Person clings to roof while man performs doughnuts in car

Wiltshire Police have released drone footage of a man performing doughnuts in his car while a person was on the roof.

Callum Ritchings, 23, took his BMW to a meet on an industrial estate in Swindon on 24 April.

The force’s drone unit was in the area and captured footage of him spinning in large circles while around 150 people watched.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 27 September and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ritchings has also been ordered to take a retest before he can legally drive again.

