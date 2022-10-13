TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning for its first practice of the bye week. The Seminoles are coming off their third straight loss, a 34-28 loss against the Clemson Tigers. The 'Noles have a bye before facing Georgia Tech at home on Saturday, October 29th. The media had video access to the first two practice periods this morning. Noles247 has compiled seven-plus minutes of clips from the day. Fabien Lovett, Winston Wright, Jordan Travis, and others are featured in the video below:

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO