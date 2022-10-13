ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Clips from FSU's First Practice of the Bye Week, A Key Defender Returns

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning for its first practice of the bye week. The Seminoles are coming off their third straight loss, a 34-28 loss against the Clemson Tigers. The 'Noles have a bye before facing Georgia Tech at home on Saturday, October 29th. The media had video access to the first two practice periods this morning. Noles247 has compiled seven-plus minutes of clips from the day. Fabien Lovett, Winston Wright, Jordan Travis, and others are featured in the video below:
Preps to Pros: The clock is ticking on Mike Norvell

In this clip from Preps to Pros: Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins provide insight into the future of the Florida State Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell following a 3-game losing streak that has placed Norvell's overall record ï¿½
Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
