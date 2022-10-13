ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son

By Tim Renaud
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPPBL_0iXceTi300

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July.

Documents from state law enforcement officials show both Margaret and Paul were shot to death at their family property in the Islandton community of Colleton County on the night of July 7, 2021.

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh told News 2 the trial is expected to begin on January 30, 2023, and will last for about three weeks, through February 17.

The trial will take place in Colleton County before Judge Clifton Newman.

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh issued the following statement:

“We appreciate the Court accommodating our request for a speedy trial. Alex is looking forward to his day in court and we are confident that he will be acquitted after an impartial Colleton County jury considers all the evidence. Alex continues to hope that everyone responsible for Maggie and Paul’s death will eventually be brought to justice.”

Murdaugh appeared before Judge Newman in a bond hearing on July 20th. That bond was denied. He remains locked up at a Columbia-area jail where he was being housed on unrelated charges for stealing money from clients.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh murder trial moved up one week

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The trial of a disgraced former Hampton County attorney accused of killing his wife and son has been rescheduled to start one week earlier. Alex Murdaugh will appear in a Colleton County court beginning January 23, 2023. The trial is expected to last through February 10, 2023. Judge Clifton Newman […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Father shot in deadly home invasion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday. According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot. Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing 14-year-old in Colleton County

ROUND O, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. Authorities say Emone Washington was last seen getting into her 17-year-old brother’s SUV at a bus stop Monday morning. Washington’s brother, Divontrez Young, drives a 2007 Grey Buick Rendezvous with no hubcaps and a paper tag, police say.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigating hit and run death of 20-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Attempted murder plea draws 15-year prison sentence

A Port Royal man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he shot a man in the face in broad daylight. Michael Shane Kearney, 37, pleaded guilty as indicted Monday to the attempted murder of Torian Singleton and to possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
PORT ROYAL, SC
yourislandnews.com

Long sentence handed down for 2020 murder conviction

A 22-year-old St. Helena Island man received a 37-year prison sentence after he was convicted for the 2020 killing of an unarmed man. Channon Talon Preston was found guilty Wednesday of the murder of Steven Glover, also of St. Helena Island. The Beaufort County General Sessions Court jury of six men and six women also found Preston guilty of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed in early-morning crash on 52 Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man killed early Friday morning in a crash. Lance Thomas, 30, died at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the scene of a crash on the 52 Connector, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight

BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
TheDailyBeast

Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead

A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Deputies arrest man in connection with Beaufort County shooting

DALE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested a Beaufort man in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Joe Justin Fields, 29, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say. Officers responded Wednesday at 5:10 p.m....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy