ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Naked man arrested, accused of flooding luxury high-rise

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaxKG_0iXceRwb00

SAN FRANCISCO — Police arrested a resident of a luxury apartment building after they said vandalism led to flooding at the property.

Police said they were initially called to the building on Van Ness Avenue early Tuesday morning for a report of vandalism, KPIX reported.

Residents woke up to find their hallways flooded, and water gushing through the building.

“I opened the stairway and there was a running stream of high pressured water, maybe a foot, multiple feet, gushing down the stairs,” Andrew, a resident, told KGO.

When firefighters and officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a naked man, identified as Michael Nien, drenched in water standing next to the broken pipe, KRON reported.

“Upon arrival, we were confronted with a person experiencing a behavioral crisis,” Lt. Jonathan Baxter with SF Fire told KGO. “During the course of this flood, this individual released several standpipes throughout the 11th floor.”

Baxter told the station that firefighters worked with building management to shut the standpipes down.

Photos obtained by The San Francisco Standard show water gushing into a stairwell and flooding a hallway.

K.J. Kim, a resident, told KGO that the water rose up to 4 feet in some areas. Kim said the fire alarms did not go off immediately, and he woke up when his dog started barking.

“It was like a fight or flight reaction,” Kim said. “My dog was continuing to bark. I went to the bathroom and heard some generator noise and there was water falling from the ceiling. So, I said there is something seriously wrong. I went outside and saw the water puddles on the floor. I just got my dog and had to figure out how to get out.”

The building has 30 floors, and apartments on the 11th floor and below were affected, with multiple units now uninhabitable, The San Francisco Standard reported.

A letter from the building’s management company to tenants that was shared with The Standard, said that residents would be reimbursed up to $300 for a night of lodging and that the company was looking into alternative housing for those who need it.

Fire department officials told KGO that residents from 16 units were displaced.

Nien was arrested and taken to the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and resisting arrest, police told the San Francisco Chronicle.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Police searching for suspect after woman’s body found burning on California trail

ANTIOCH, Calif. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a woman’s body was found burning Monday morning on a trail in Antioch, California, officials say. According to a news release from the Antioch Police Department, on Monday just after 5:30 a.m., a resident called about a small fire on a trail called City Paved Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Contra Loma Boulevard.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa man evidently called police to warn of murder-suicide plan

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police said they received a call Wednesday from a man telling of plans to kill his wife and himself. The call was made at 9:18 a.m., according to officials, warning of the murder-suicide about to take place. The caller provided an address in the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive and then hung up the phone, police said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies wound armed suspect in exchange of gunfire

SONOMA -- A suspect was in critical condition early Sunday after he was wounded by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies in an exchange of gunfire while trying to elude arrest.According to a post on the Santa Rosa police Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to the 200-block of West Napa Street at 10:00 p.m. regarding a report of an adult male suspect breaking vehicle windows in the parking lot. When deputies arrived on scene, they were unable to initially locate the suspect. But then deputies were notified of a suspect with a gun in the 400-block of First Street West.At 10:15...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Stolen ashes of child back with family

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Everett Rossi’s ashes are back where they belong: with his family. Yesterday, KRON4 News reported a U-Haul truck stolen out of Dublin contained an urn, and, the good news is the truck and the urn have been tracked down in Vallejo. It was an unlikely ending to a sullen few days […]
DUBLIN, CA
ksro.com

Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma

A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help

OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner

WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Second hit-and-run reported in San Jose today

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A second hit-and-run was reported in San Jose on Thursday, this one fatal. It happened near the San Jose Municipal Golf Course, where a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle at Lundy and Sajak avenues around 7:45 p.m. The motorist is cooperating with police. As KRON4 previously reported, an earlier […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man dies in San Francisco Market Street stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives were investigating a fatal Tuesday night stabbing on San Francisco's Market Street near Duboce Avenue.San Francisco police said officers responded from Mission Station to reports of a stabbing in the 2000 block of Market Street  at around 8:26 p.m.Arriving officers, discovered an adult male stabbing victim who was already being treated by paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.   Despite the lifesaving efforts of medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries. His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.No arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Hit and Run Suspect Arrested at Target Parking Lot in Petaluma

Petaluma police have arrested a DUI Hit and Run suspect. It happened Wednesday evening when a crash was reported in the Target parking lot on Kenilworth Drive. A damaged SUV was found but the driver was not. However, a few minutes later, the driver returned and told officers he was drunk and caused the crash. 36-year-old Jeremy Beckman was arrested for DUI and Hit and Run with a .12 percent blood alcohol content. Beckman was also on probation for a prior DUI.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Stabbing victim dies after attack near SF’s Castro

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who was stabbed at Market and Buchanan streets on Oct. 11 has died, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Market Street due to a reported stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SFPD confirmed to KRON4 in a phone […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy