Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Create CAPTCHA Using Python
Introduced in the early 2000s, CAPTCHAs have annoyed users for decades now. From finding images of a bus to entering a weird sequence of letters or solving math problems, there are many ways sites ask you to prove you’re not a robot. But have you ever wondered how CAPTCHA...
makeuseof.com
How to Consume GraphQL API Endpoints in Go
Graph Query Language (GraphQL) is a language and specification for interacting with GraphQL APIs, an HTTP-based client-server architecture for communication across the web. Facebook released GraphQL as an alternative to the REST architectural standard. GraphQL addresses most of the issues with REST in a stateless and cacheable manner. It provides a simple and intuitive syntax that describes the expected output(s) or input(s), and the API relays the data matching the request.
makeuseof.com
How to Run Apps as a Different User in Windows 11
Windows runs processes for each user account exclusively. If you launch an app, sign out of your account, and sign in as a different user, you won't see the app running in the other account. The good thing is Windows is flexible when it comes to running these processes. As...
makeuseof.com
Px vs. Em vs. Rem: Which CSS Unit Should You Use?
You are going to learn a few CSS units for customizing the font-size of text when building web pages. There are many units such as pt, pc, ex, etc., but in most cases you should focus on the three most popular units: px, em, and rem. Many developers don't usually understand what the differences between these units are; so, below is a detailed explanation of these units.
makeuseof.com
You Can Now Install TUXEDO OS on a Regular Computer: Here’s How
There's a growing trend for Linux-focused PC vendors to develop their own distro to showcase the best points of their shiny new hardware. Until recently, TUXEDO OS was available only as a pre-installed option on machines from TUXEDO Computers, now anyone can download and install it on their computer. What...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Confirmation Dialog Box in a Winforms Application
A confirmation dialog is a useful way to display messages to the user and request if they understand and accept the information. A common example of this is when a program asks the user if they accept terms and conditions. The user can either confirm the dialog, or exit. In a windows form application, you can create confirmation boxes programmatically using C#.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Quick Steps in Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Outlook is everyone’s favorite email client. It’s easy to use, with plenty of productivity-enhancing features regularly used in an enterprise setting. You often carry out actions repetitively throughout the day within Outlook. Luckily, Microsoft has included a nifty productivity-boosting feature called Quick Steps to help automate a...
makeuseof.com
How to Change Windows 11’s Boot Animation
There was much speculation Microsoft would release a Windows 10X build, which had a progressive ring boot animation. That animation is an alternative to the dotted ring you see during Windows 11’s boot sequence. However, the big M has scrapped 10X. Nevertheless, Microsoft’s latest desktop OS has retained some...
makeuseof.com
How to Adjust the Clock for Daylight Saving Time Automatically on Windows
Daylight savings time (DST) is practiced in most of Europe, North America, and parts of Asia, South America, and Oceania. The process involves advancing the clocks by one hour during the warmer months and then reverting to Standard Time during the fall. You can configure your Windows computer to automatically...
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Food Delivery Chatbot Using Google Dialogflow
Are you a business owner looking to automate or provide services without spending tons of money? Maybe you are looking for a chatbot. From customer support on websites to having conversations with Google Assistant, chatbots have come a long way. While you can build a chatbot from scratch, it takes...
makeuseof.com
How to Clear the Clipboard History in Windows 11
Once you enable the clipboard history feature on Windows, anything you copy appears in your clipboard. Windows may also sync your clipboard items across devices if you’ve enabled the sync feature. Fortunately, you can clear your clipboard history at any time. In fact, there are several ways to do...
makeuseof.com
Why Did Windows 8 Fail?
While most of us, at one point or another, have used Windows, many of us don’t remember (or don't like to remember) using Windows 8. Why did an OS that was a big step forward for Microsoft fail to get any traction?. While there are many reasons why Windows...
makeuseof.com
How to Keep Track of Your Reading List With Google Sheets
Nowadays, reading lists aren’t all textbooks and papers. They’re more like a multimedia playlist that doesn’t fail to keep you on your toes. Whether it's online articles, videos, podcasts, or films, it's a lot to stay on top of, and easy to let some fall between the cracks.
makeuseof.com
The Essential Windows 11 Security Checklist to Keep Your Computer Safe
Although Windows 11 does a good job at keeping your device secure by default, there are extra steps you can take to ensure it remains protected. From setting a strong password to scheduling Windows updates, these measures can help to prevent dangerous or malicious software from ruining your system. Whether...
makeuseof.com
What Is RISC, What Is RISC V, and How Do They Differ?
When talking about processors, x86 and ARM are the two terms that come up the most, especially if we're talking about recent devices. But there are many more architectures out there. For example, you might've heard the names RISC and RISC-V floated around occasionally. Despite having similar names, they couldn't...
macOS 13 Ventura RC version now available, here’s what’s new
After four months of beta testing, macOS 13 Ventura is almost ready to be released, as Apple is seeding its Release Candidate version, and the final version will be available next week, on October 24. This next milestone for the macOS brings a deeper integration between the Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Here’s what you need to know.
makeuseof.com
5 Free Online PDF Editors That Keep Your Files Secure and Private
The PDF file format has become the go-to choice for important documents. Often, you'll need to fill them out, edit or modify their contents, or even create your PDFs. Given the sensitive and confidential data that's often in these files, consider these online PDF editors that don't send any of your data to their servers, keeping your PDF secure and private.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Freezing File Copy Progress Bar in Windows 10 & 11
Many users need to copy files between drives in Windows 11/10. However, snags can arise in Explorer’s file copying. Users have posted on Windows forums about file copying freezing when they try to copy or move larger files to or from external storage devices. When that issue arises, Explorer’s copying progress bar simply freezes (typically about halfway through) at zero bytes and never finishes.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Cloud Computing Roles to Work In
Cloud computing is a superior alternative to traditional technology in many areas relevant to various aspects of Information Technology (IT). Its functions differ based on how it provides associated solutions through the web to data storage. This article explores cloud computing, how it works, and the various roles you can begin building a career within the field.
makeuseof.com
Can You Mine Crypto On Apple M1 or M2 Silicon?
If you've ever looked into crypto mining, you're probably aware of how expensive it can be. Buying specialized hardware to mine cryptocurrency can be incredibly expensive and often puts people off the venture altogether. But you can cut down costs using your pre-existing computer to mine. So, can you mine...
Comments / 0