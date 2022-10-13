ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

KETV's Big Red Zone preview ahead of Nebraska vs. Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska (3-3) is set to take on Purdue University (4-2) on the road after back-to-back wins under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. KETV Sports Director Andy Kendeigh and Sean Callahan are in West Lafayette, Indiana, ahead of the game with a Big Red Zone preview.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
KETV.com

Creighton men's basketball tabbed as Big East favorites

OMAHA, Neb. — The preseason accolades continue for Creighton men's basketball. The Jays, who received the highest preseason ranking in program history Monday, were picked Tuesday to win the Big East by the league coaches. CU received eight first-place votes and 98 total points in the annual survey released...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down

PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
LINCOLN, NE

Community Policy