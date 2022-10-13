ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Brent Faiyaz is done being labeled 'toxic': 'Damn, that hurts a little bit'

By Maia Kedem
 5 days ago

Brent Faiyaz has his head in the clouds. Months after releasing his pandemic inspired album, Wasteland , the Maryland crooner is surveying the landscape from a chartered helicopter. But before taking off, Brent chops it up with B.Dot and Elliott about his latest project, and more on on the latest episode of Rap Radar .

Discussing “VILLAN’S THEME,” the opening track of his recently released album, Brent noted that besides her being “the homie,” having Jorja Smith on the track was the perfect choice, because “that’s just conversations we have a lot.” Serving almost as his conscious before the album begins.

“It’s the back and forth… that’s why I got the pitched down vocals, the pitched up vocals… I kind of approached it with how things sound in my head sometimes. When you having multiple conversations, or its multiple people speaking to you, or it’s multiple like voices or ideas,” to a point where it can all just be too much, Faiyaz explained. “That was my perfect way of just kind of sonically display how s*** sound in my mind.”

During the conversation within the track, Brent brings up the word “toxic,” claiming thats just a “Twitter word.” And during his conversation with B.Dot and Elliott, he had the following to say about it.

“I be so tired of hearing that dang word,” he said frustrated. “Cant we talk about something else, like I’m toxic-ed out.” Noting that in the past when people labeled his music as "toxic" it did used to affect him, but it no longer does.

“When I first heard that s*** I was kinda like ‘what?’ Cause that was never the intention. Imagine you just writing records that come from your heart and motherf***ers deem you as toxic or some s*** like that. You gonna be like ‘damn, that hurts a little bit, the f*** I was just keeping it real’.”

For Brent, his music is about coming from a place of honesty. “I just want to write from a real place, I don’t wanna sugarcoat nothing or lie just because I’m singing it,” and he feels like he’s done that.

To listen to the entire conversation, press play on the episode above.

Hosted by Elliott Wilson and Brian 'B.Dot' Miller, Rap Radar is the home of Hip Hop’s most revealing interviews. Both Wilson and Miller are true journalists who do an immense amount of research, know how to listen and are driven to get the answers to the questions Hip Hop fans want to know.

