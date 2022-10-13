Samuel Stanley is out – Michigan State University President officially announces resignation [VIDEO]

EAST LANSING (WWJ) - Samuel Stanley is leaving his position as President of Michigan State University in the coming months after officially announcing his resignation to the campus community Thursday morning.

In an email to students and staff, Stanley said he gave his 90-day notice on Oct. 13, citing a 'loss of confidence' in the university's Board of Trustees.

"Earlier today, I gave my contractually required 90 day notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees of Michigan State University," Stanley said in a video to students and alumni. "I know very well from the outpouring of support from students, staff, faculty, staff, shared governance, alumni donors, affinity groups and others that many of you will be profoundly disappointed by this decision.

But I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and associated students of Michigan State University, have lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees and I cannot in good conscious continue to serve this board as constituted."

Stanley said he faced a hard decision to step aside due to the accomplishments of the university during his three years as president.

But board members disagree, instead questioning Stanley's decisions as university leader, specifically on the school president's handling of the Title IX reports to the state.

The trustees launched an outside investigation into the pushing out of former business school dean Sanjay Gupta, who resigned suddenly on Aug. 12 and Stanley’s certification of Title IX reports.

Stanley, Provost Teresa Woodruff, the Faculty Senate and student government have voiced fierce opposition on the board's investigations.

In a statement released on Oct. 11 , board members defended the investigations, stating they were initiated to provide the community a “needed progress report."

The board “respectfully disagrees” with mounting criticism over their review Gupta’s forced resignation, citing university bylaws.

Stanley was hired in as president in 2019 as MSU roiled in the wake of former physician Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of female gymnasts at MSU and USA Gymnastics.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.