ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Samuel Stanley is out – Michigan State University President officially announces resignation [VIDEO]

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmHxf_0iXccw2a00

EAST LANSING (WWJ) - Samuel Stanley is leaving his position as President of Michigan State University in the coming months after officially announcing his resignation to the campus community Thursday morning.

In an email to students and staff, Stanley said he gave his 90-day notice on Oct. 13, citing a 'loss of confidence' in the university's Board of Trustees.

"Earlier today, I gave my contractually required 90 day notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees of Michigan State University," Stanley said in a video to students and alumni. "I know very well from the outpouring of support from students, staff, faculty, staff, shared governance, alumni donors, affinity groups and others that many of you will be profoundly disappointed by this decision.

But I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and associated students of Michigan State University, have lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees and I cannot in good conscious continue to serve this board as constituted."

Stanley said he faced a hard decision to step aside due to the accomplishments of the university during his three years as president.

But board members disagree, instead questioning Stanley's decisions as university leader, specifically on the school president's handling of the Title IX reports to the state.

The trustees launched an outside investigation into the pushing out of former business school dean Sanjay Gupta, who resigned suddenly on Aug. 12 and Stanley’s certification of Title IX reports.

Stanley, Provost Teresa Woodruff, the Faculty Senate and student government have voiced fierce opposition on the board's investigations.

In a statement released on Oct. 11 , board members defended the investigations, stating they were initiated to provide the community a “needed progress report."

The board “respectfully disagrees” with mounting criticism over their review Gupta’s forced resignation, citing university bylaws.

Stanley was hired in as president in 2019 as MSU roiled in the wake of former physician Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of female gymnasts at MSU and USA Gymnastics.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announces resignation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced on Thursday that is resigning from his position.In a video, Stanley said he submitted his 90-day required notice to the Board of Trustees on Thursday, adding that he "lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees.""It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students, faculty, staff and alumni who are the heart and soul of the university," Stanley said in a message posted on the university's website.  This is a developing story.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Turning Point MSU hosts speaker Candace Owens, protestors condemn her ideologies

Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years

A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District say their treatment of some of the most vulnerable children is necessary and that their high numbers could be attributable to record keeping that is “beyond reproach.” ...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy