The Strokes have a wild recording setup for next album: 'They’re doing a concert for the ocean'

By Joe Cingrana
 5 days ago

There’s apparently another album from The Strokes currently in the works, with super-producer Rick Rubin recently revealing that he’s once again at the helm following up the band’s 2021 GRAMMY-winning record, The New Abnormal .

As the recent guest on comedian Joe Rogan 's podcast, famed record producer and fellow podcaster Rick Rubin spoke about getting back to work with The Strokes on the follow-up to their 2021 GRAMMY-winning release , this time in sunny Costa Rica where he “rented this house on the top of a mountain and set up the band outside.”

The Strokes, who just wrapped up a tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers in September, apparently performed for the wildlife while laying down their tracks, with Rubin saying it was "like they’re doing a concert for the ocean on the top of a mountain.”

"It was incredible! We did that every day playing out," Rubin adds. "They didn’t want to leave... It was the best experience.”

No official date or title for the upcoming album has been offered up as of yet. Stay tuned for updates.

