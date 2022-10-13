Read full article on original website
Simu Liu To Headline ‘Seven Wonders’ Series Adaptation In Works At Prime Video; Justin Lin To Direct
EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video is developing Seven Wonders, an action-adventure series based on Ben Mezrich’s novel, headlined and executive produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. The project, written by Adam Cozad (The Legend Of Tarzan) and to be directed by Justin Lin (S.W.A.T.), hails from Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment, Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Company (Black Adam) and Universal Television, where Lin and Perfect Storm are under a deal. Related Story From Marvel Superhero To Jennifer Lopez's Adversary, Simu Liu Lands First Villain Role In Netflix's 'Atlas'; Sterling K. Brown Also Joins Cast Related Story Behind 'Rings Of Power's...
James Corden Getting Banned From A Restaurant For Being Rude Is Now A Hilarious Meme
"James Corden is banned from my mom's house."
Voices: The real story of the Watcher is terrifying – but the series is just cringey
When The Watcher story first became public in 2018, people around the world devoured it with a seemingly insatiable appetite as conspiracy theories exploded and armchair detectives fell down rabbit holes.The tale – about a suburban family receiving a series of threatening letters from a person calling themselves “The Watcher” – resonated as particularly terrifying for three reasons. One, at its heart was the fundamental feeling of security craved by everyone everywhere – safety in one’s own home. The Watcher seemed to be able to hear and see the Broaddus family at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey; any...
Grazia
Made In Chelsea: What Is The Allure Of Sam Prince?
Made in Chelsea is back! Yes, our favourite group of King Roaders are back in Chelsea. After a hot, dramatic summer in Mallorca the gang are back with more chaos on home soil. One person who is back to causing drama: Sam Prince. Whilst Sam was in Mallorca he was very busy arguing with Julius Cowdrey (their feud continues on TikTok). Now he’s back in Chelsea, he is continuing to pull on the heart strings of ex-girlfriend Inga Valentiner and claims he is her ‘soul mate.’
"Bros." Was Always Going To Have A Hard Time Being A Successful Hit
Despite being a quality film, Bros. faced the uphill battle from the start for being a theatrical release of a film in a practically dead genre while marketing itself as something it wasn't.
Washington’s own ‘Voice’ contestants battle to stay on the show, how the locals performed
Both of Washington’s ‘Voice’ contestants lost battles, but one was saved. Here’s how our local residents are competing.
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Hold Hands On Romantic Lunch Date Out In LA: See PDA Photos
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi were all smiles as they headed out for a casual lunch in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 15. The pair held hands as they strolled through Santa Barbara and seemed like they were having a lot of laughs together. Ellen, 64, looked like she had her wife, 49, cracking up as they crossed a street together.
8 Questions With Veronica Roth As She Chats About Her Latest Book, "Poster Girl"
Station Eleven meets The Minority Report in Roth's latest, and she's here to tell you a little more about why your next read should be Poster Girl.
Grazia
Made In Chelsea: Maeva’s Most Explosive Showdowns
It’s hard to believe that Maeva D'Ascanio made her Made in Chelsea debut a mere three years ago. A firm-favourite with her no-nonsense attitude, the feisty Frenchwoman can always be relied on when it comes to explosive scenes, drama-fuelled storylines and delivering one-liners that will go down in reality TV history.
