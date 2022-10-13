Read full article on original website
Joshua Autry
4d ago
so she wants to limit campaign donations when her opponents get a million dollars but she thinks it's ok for her to get a million....typical
Reply(2)
24
shoofly
4d ago
It’s very obvious this app is in favor of the liberals as there are tons of articles about this awful person. She will finish Oregon off if she wins.
Reply
16
Churchman
4d ago
THINK!?? THIS is WHY UNIONS areBAD!?? The UNION members haveNO SAY who " ThERE" MONEY goesTOO!?? These unions are saying " YOUVOTE for WHO we say!!
Reply(4)
15
Related
focushillsboro.com
How A Third-party Candidate Upset The Oregon Governor’s Race And Might End Democrats’ Winning Streak
Oregon has had a Democratic governor for 35 years, but this year’s contest may end the tradition thanks to a strong combination of regional and national problems, as well as a brash third-party candidate who is receiving double-digit support from voters. Observers and campaign organisers describe the race as...
When are the 2022 general election ballots in Oregon sent to voters?
Election Day is getting closer, and that means registered Oregon voters will be receiving their ballots and other materials in their mail soon.
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: Next governor will shape education for a generation of students who have fallen behind
Oregon’s schools have rarely occupied more focus in statewide races than in 2022. After over a year of online schooling for most kids during the pandemic, the state’s first assessment data released in September showed grim results. Just 43.6% of students statewide tested proficient in language arts, a 9-point drop from pre-pandemic numbers.
The race to be Oregon’s next governor: Beat Check podcast
It’s finally time. Ballots will start arriving in mailboxes across Oregon in the coming days and weeks. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, we chat with state politics reporter Hillary Borrud, who is covering the unprecedented three-woman governor’s race. We talked about Hillary’s profiles...
klcc.org
Measure 111 asks Oregon voters to decide if healthcare should be a fundamental right
Oregon voters will soon be asked to decide if health care should be a constitutional right. The Right to Healthcare amendment would be the first of its kind in the nation. Passage of Measure 111 would amend the state constitution to ensure that every resident has access to “cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care.”
OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
Biden came to Portland to help Kotek. Did it work?
President on governor nominee at fundraiser: 'She's rational, she's smart, she knows what needs to be done.' President Joe Biden says his three-state western swing, including parts of two days in Portland, will help Democrats generally and Tina Kotek's bid for Oregon governor specifically. The ultimate proof will come in the Nov. 8 election, mail ballots for which will go to Oregon voters starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. But in a span of less than 24 hours this past weekend, Biden spoke to Democratic volunteers making calls on behalf of Kotek and other Democrats — he spoke to some of the...
WWEEK
All Three Candidates for Oregon Governor Say They Will Declare a State of Emergency on Homelessness
The tents lining Portland streets will play a large role in deciding Oregon’s next governor. New polling by DHM Research for The Oregonian shows 9 in 10 voters statewide see homelessness as “a very big problem.” Suburban candidates seeking legislative seats say the issue is top of voters’ minds when they come to the door. “They perceive Portland to be out of control,” says state Rep. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton).
WWEEK
One Thing All Three Candidates for Governor Can Agree On: Cleaning House at the Oregon Health Authority
Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates don’t agree on much. So it was surprising to hear a common refrain when we asked them to name the state agency most in need of additional oversight. (We took the beleaguered Employment Department off the table.) All three said the Oregon Health Authority topped their list.
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee...
opb.org
Measure 111 would make Oregon the first state to guarantee access to health care
In November, Oregon voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care. The language of the measure is simple. It states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of...
WWEEK
Tina Kotek Says She’s Also Tired of Things Not Working in Oregon
Tina Kotek is a policy nerd. That’s the consensus of nearly everyone who knows her: The former House speaker loves to dig into the minutiae of legislation, and is more comfortable at a Marvel movie than a cocktail party. But with polls showing her locked in an unexpectedly close...
Betsy Johnson to Biden: ‘Tina’s tent cities get cleaned up a little’ with presidential visit
Unaffiliated Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson took shots at her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt while welcoming President Joe Biden to Portland via social media on Oct. 14.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Spends 183 Days in Custody After Skipping $2.50 Fare
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive is using only the woman’s initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment. The sixth time the 38-year-old homeless woman skipped her TriMet fare, a police...
Chronicle
Oregon Gun Control Measure Attracts National Attention as One of Strictest in U.S.
One of the nation’s strictest gun control measures will go before Oregon voters next month because of volunteer signature gatherers as young as 11 and as old as 94. Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
opb.org
Measure 112 would remove slavery, involuntary servitude provision of Oregon Constitution
The Oregon Constitution prohibits slavery and involuntary servitude, unless it is a punishment for a crime. If passed, Measure 112 would remove that exception. “Slavery and servitude is still in our Oregon Constitution, which is sad in the day and age that we live in that we have to literally go through these steps in order to still get rid of that old language from the past that’s been haunting us for decades,” said Troy Ramsey, volunteer with the Measure 112 campaign.
philomathnews.com
Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county —even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to...
nypressnews.com
The movement to expand Idaho’s border into Oregon
In a state dominated by progressive politics, some residents in rural Oregon east of the Cascade Mountains want to move the border so that their counties become part of Idaho, a more conservative state that more closely aligns with their values. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with advocates of the Greater Idaho movement about why they believe this idea may not be so far-fetched.
WWEEK
Oregon Ranks Worst in Nation for Prevalence of Mental Illness
For the past nine years, a Virginia nonprofit has used nationwide survey data to measure the prevalence of mental illness and access to care in every state. And for the past nine years, Oregon has done abysmally. It has ranked in the bottom three most of those years. In what...
thatoregonlife.com
Six Of The Prettiest Covered Bridges To Visit In Oregon This Fall
From Oregon’s oldest remaining covered bridge, to the widest covered bridge in the state, and the all around most gorgeous covered bridge Oregon has to offer, Oregon has 50 remaining covered bridges to visit. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of year in Oregon, and covered bridges are some of the best spots to stop and take in the beauty and history of our stunning state.
Comments / 56