Oregon State

Comments / 56

Joshua Autry
4d ago

so she wants to limit campaign donations when her opponents get a million dollars but she thinks it's ok for her to get a million....typical

shoofly
4d ago

It’s very obvious this app is in favor of the liberals as there are tons of articles about this awful person. She will finish Oregon off if she wins.

Churchman
4d ago

THINK!?? THIS is WHY UNIONS areBAD!?? The UNION members haveNO SAY who " ThERE" MONEY goesTOO!?? These unions are saying " YOUVOTE for WHO we say!!

yachatsnews.com

The Oregon governor’s race: Next governor will shape education for a generation of students who have fallen behind

Oregon’s schools have rarely occupied more focus in statewide races than in 2022. After over a year of online schooling for most kids during the pandemic, the state’s first assessment data released in September showed grim results. Just 43.6% of students statewide tested proficient in language arts, a 9-point drop from pre-pandemic numbers.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The race to be Oregon’s next governor: Beat Check podcast

It’s finally time. Ballots will start arriving in mailboxes across Oregon in the coming days and weeks. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, we chat with state politics reporter Hillary Borrud, who is covering the unprecedented three-woman governor’s race. We talked about Hillary’s profiles...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114

Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Biden came to Portland to help Kotek. Did it work?

President on governor nominee at fundraiser: 'She's rational, she's smart, she knows what needs to be done.' President Joe Biden says his three-state western swing, including parts of two days in Portland, will help Democrats generally and Tina Kotek's bid for Oregon governor specifically. The ultimate proof will come in the Nov. 8 election, mail ballots for which will go to Oregon voters starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. But in a span of less than 24 hours this past weekend, Biden spoke to Democratic volunteers making calls on behalf of Kotek and other Democrats — he spoke to some of the...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

All Three Candidates for Oregon Governor Say They Will Declare a State of Emergency on Homelessness

The tents lining Portland streets will play a large role in deciding Oregon’s next governor. New polling by DHM Research for The Oregonian shows 9 in 10 voters statewide see homelessness as “a very big problem.” Suburban candidates seeking legislative seats say the issue is top of voters’ minds when they come to the door. “They perceive Portland to be out of control,” says state Rep. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton).
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Spends 183 Days in Custody After Skipping $2.50 Fare

Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive is using only the woman’s initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment. The sixth time the 38-year-old homeless woman skipped her TriMet fare, a police...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Measure 112 would remove slavery, involuntary servitude provision of Oregon Constitution

The Oregon Constitution prohibits slavery and involuntary servitude, unless it is a punishment for a crime. If passed, Measure 112 would remove that exception. “Slavery and servitude is still in our Oregon Constitution, which is sad in the day and age that we live in that we have to literally go through these steps in order to still get rid of that old language from the past that’s been haunting us for decades,” said Troy Ramsey, volunteer with the Measure 112 campaign.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county —even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to...
OREGON STATE
nypressnews.com

The movement to expand Idaho’s border into Oregon

In a state dominated by progressive politics, some residents in rural Oregon east of the Cascade Mountains want to move the border so that their counties become part of Idaho, a more conservative state that more closely aligns with their values. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with advocates of the Greater Idaho movement about why they believe this idea may not be so far-fetched.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Ranks Worst in Nation for Prevalence of Mental Illness

For the past nine years, a Virginia nonprofit has used nationwide survey data to measure the prevalence of mental illness and access to care in every state. And for the past nine years, Oregon has done abysmally. It has ranked in the bottom three most of those years. In what...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Six Of The Prettiest Covered Bridges To Visit In Oregon This Fall

From Oregon’s oldest remaining covered bridge, to the widest covered bridge in the state, and the all around most gorgeous covered bridge Oregon has to offer, Oregon has 50 remaining covered bridges to visit. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of year in Oregon, and covered bridges are some of the best spots to stop and take in the beauty and history of our stunning state.
OREGON STATE

