Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Wisconsin falls to Michigan State 34-28 in double overtime
EAST LANSING, MI (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers fall to Michigan State 34-28 in double overtime in East Lansing. The Badgers defense started off the game strong, holding former UW running back Jalen Berger to two yards on two carries in the Spartan’s opening drive and they were forced to punt. Then on Michigan State’s following drive, the Badgers would have a goal line stand to stop the Spartans once again.
nbc15.com
2022 Sled Hockey Festival in Madison this weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 Sled Hockey Festival is taking place in Madison this weekend. Thirteen teams came together to enjoy the sport they love, including teams from Madison, Milwaukee, La Crosse, Minnesota, Chicago and other Midwest communities. The festival has both youth and adult divisions and offers a...
nbc15.com
Michigan man arrested after Columbia Co. chase on I-39/90/94
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Michigan man faces what would be his fifth OWI conviction after allegedly leading Wisconsin State Patrol troopers on a chase through Columbia County late Monday night. According to the state patrol, one of its troopers first spotted Valerian Dubei heading north on I-39/90/94 near DeForest...
nbc15.com
New ARTS for ALL Wisconsin exhibit displaying works of 90-year-old Madison artist
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The art center inside ARTS for ALL Wisconsin on Madison’s East Side, is displaying the lifelong work of 90-year-old Bob Hanneman. Wall-to-wall the new exhibit features the complex artwork Hanneman has created over his 70 years as an independent artist. His artwork has been widely collected...
nbc15.com
Edgewood High School hosts second annual dance team showcase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dance teams from all across the capitol city will gather once again in October to perform under the same roof. Edgewood High School is hosting the Mad City Showcase, the second annual dance team event, on Sunday, October 30 at the high school. The event aims to bring together the high school dance community in a non-competitive environment.
nbc15.com
Winning City of Madison trash compactor names to be announced Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of the Sycamore Avenue trash and recycling compactors are set to be announced on Friday, the City of Madison revealed. The city held an election in June and July for Madison residents to pick the names of new trash and electric compactors, which are used at the drop-off site 4602 Sycamore Avenue. Over 2,200 votes were received and counted.
nbc15.com
Medical experts say the flu season is around the corner
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flu season is approaching, and doctors are suggesting people grab their shots now. The southern hemisphere had a rough flu season. SSM Health Executive David Ottenbaker says the impact should be the same here. “We are anticipating a more aggressive season this year than certainly the...
nbc15.com
Donna Douglas serving as Monroe’s first female mayor in 140 years
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Since 1884, only men have served as mayor in the town of Monroe, Wisconsin, until this year. Mayor Donna Douglas was voted into office in April of this year. The Monroe native, who previously served two consecutive terms as Alderperson, was elected for a two-year term as Monroe’s first female mayor.
nbc15.com
A Season of Art: Celebrating the work of Bob Hanneman
The Maple Tree Supper Club, in McFarland, will be closed indefinitely after a large fire, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Fifteen fire hydrants in Monona are getting a new look. The Madison Public Art Project recently commissioned the Vibrant Hydrant project. Featured artists redesigned local fire hydrants to include colorful designs and spark inspiration for people who live in the area.
nbc15.com
Video evidence collected after shots fired incident in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Madison’s west side. Officers were first dispatched to Hathaway Drive for reports of shots fired, then to Brookwood Road for another shots fired call. Shell casings were found in the area, with video evidence indicating that the bullets were fired from a handgun.
nbc15.com
Design for a Difference free makeover revealed
We had some very special guests visit NBC15 today!. The 2022 Sled Hockey Festival is taking place in Madison this weekend. Virtual day or snow day? Wisconsin school leaders discuss plans for cold weather learning. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT. |. Are snow days a thing of...
nbc15.com
Grieving family and friends ask for answers at candlelight vigil in Windsor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the cold, wind, and rain, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of a Super 8 for a candlelight vigil, remembering Quantaze Campbell. “We love, we feel, we care for one another,” said executive director at Freedom Inc., Mahnker Dahnweih. “In memory and honor of his legacy and life.”
nbc15.com
Brisk start to the workweek!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unfortunately, our temperatures will get even colder before they start to get warmer. We’ll dip into the mid and upper 20s tonight, with a Freeze Warning in place for Dane county and locations eastward. Waking up tomorrow morning will likely feel like the teens for many of us as windy conditions drop our windchill values. Many of us will see high temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s on Monday, with more cloudy skies.
nbc15.com
Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI
Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
nbc15.com
Teen arrested after Beaver Dam hit-and-run, child seriously injured
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after allegedly hitting a child in Beaver Dam on Saturday night. The unnamed victim was taken to a nearby hospital, then air lifted to another hospital where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries. The Beaver Dam Police Department says the...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. highlights emergency siren upgrade plan
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new Dane Co. budget proposal for next year includes a multi-million dollar plan to upgrade the county’s emergency response sirens, the county executive’s office highlighted Monday morning. The full proposed budget was unveiled two weeks ago, with officials at the time using the...
nbc15.com
Know before you buy: Hearing aids are now ready over the counter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting Monday, millions of Americans with hearing loss can buy hearing aids over the counter. The new rule from the Food & Drug Administration means consumers won’t need exams or prescriptions, and it could save them a lot of money. But before they purchase, experts have some recommendations and reminders.
nbc15.com
Suspect charged with stabbing teen, running her over
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The teenage suspect accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car late Saturday allegedly described to a detective in detail the attack left the victim fighting for her life. Speaking to a Beaver Dam Police Department detective, Dylan Lenz recounted deciding to...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
nbc15.com
Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
Comments / 0